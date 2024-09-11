Larson demands track changes for NASCAR playoffs

Kyle Larson has discussed key changes he would like to see made for the NASCAR playoffs after a disastrous opening round for the champion.

The 32-year-old suffered a crash at the Quaker State 400 last weekend on Lap 56, where he lost traction and destroyed his No.5 car as he slammed into the outside wall.

NASCAR RESULTS: Quaker State 400 - Logano wins DRAMATIC first playoff race after last-lap wreck

After the collision, Larson slid down the track where he collected Chase Briscoe, with both drivers out of the race and their playoff hopes wounded.

The No.1 seed has tumbled down the standings, where he edges closer to the cut-off line which would see him eliminated in the Round of 16.

Joey Logano won the opening race of the playoffs

Should NASCAR reassess playoff track choices?

NASCAR stars predicted a chaotic start to the playoffs, with the first rounds scheduled at tracks that are known to cause drama.

This weekend NASCAR will race at Watkins Glen for the Go Bowling at The Glen, where Larson will attempt to execute a clean race to remain in the playoffs.

Larson has since hit out at the decision to choose tracks such as the Atlanta Motor Speedway and Watkins Glen in the playoffs in an interview with Toby Christie.

“Yeah, I don’t love seeing Atlanta (Motor Speedway) in the playoffs at all,” Larson said.

READ MORE: Jordan-owned 23XI Racing announce huge new deal

Kyle Larson is 10th in the standings after Atlanta

“And even Watkins Glen (International) for that matter, just because – yes, I like those tracks, but they’re just sketchy places.

“But if they’re going to be in the playoffs, I would rather them be in the first round than the second or third round.

“So yeah, I mean I think having the bonus points and playoff points that we’ve earned throughout the regular season is nice.

“But it still doesn’t guarantee anything. You still have to not run into any trouble, especially in back-to-back weeks, and hopefully, you can just make it through.”

READ MORE: Busch calls for NASCAR change that spectators will love

Related