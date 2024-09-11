Larson demands track changes for NASCAR playoffs
Larson demands track changes for NASCAR playoffs
Kyle Larson has discussed key changes he would like to see made for the NASCAR playoffs after a disastrous opening round for the champion.
The 32-year-old suffered a crash at the Quaker State 400 last weekend on Lap 56, where he lost traction and destroyed his No.5 car as he slammed into the outside wall.
NASCAR RESULTS: Quaker State 400 - Logano wins DRAMATIC first playoff race after last-lap wreck
After the collision, Larson slid down the track where he collected Chase Briscoe, with both drivers out of the race and their playoff hopes wounded.
The No.1 seed has tumbled down the standings, where he edges closer to the cut-off line which would see him eliminated in the Round of 16.
Should NASCAR reassess playoff track choices?
NASCAR stars predicted a chaotic start to the playoffs, with the first rounds scheduled at tracks that are known to cause drama.
This weekend NASCAR will race at Watkins Glen for the Go Bowling at The Glen, where Larson will attempt to execute a clean race to remain in the playoffs.
Larson has since hit out at the decision to choose tracks such as the Atlanta Motor Speedway and Watkins Glen in the playoffs in an interview with Toby Christie.
“Yeah, I don’t love seeing Atlanta (Motor Speedway) in the playoffs at all,” Larson said.
READ MORE: Jordan-owned 23XI Racing announce huge new deal
“And even Watkins Glen (International) for that matter, just because – yes, I like those tracks, but they’re just sketchy places.
“But if they’re going to be in the playoffs, I would rather them be in the first round than the second or third round.
“So yeah, I mean I think having the bonus points and playoff points that we’ve earned throughout the regular season is nice.
“But it still doesn’t guarantee anything. You still have to not run into any trouble, especially in back-to-back weeks, and hopefully, you can just make it through.”
READ MORE: Busch calls for NASCAR change that spectators will love
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Larson demands track changes for NASCAR playoffs
- 22 minutes ago
F1 team CONFIRMS Newey signing with official announcement
- 2 uur geleden
Ricciardo's F1 replacement 'expected' to be confirmed ahead of Baku
- 3 uur geleden
IndyCar make race-changing announcement ahead of season finale in Nashville
- Yesterday 22:00
Hamilton spotted with US SUPERSTAR in New York
- Yesterday 20:00
Horner CLASHES with rival at iconic race weekend
- Yesterday 18:00
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep
- GP USA 18 - 20 Oct
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct
- GP BRAZIL 1 - 3 Nov