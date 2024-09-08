Jordan says NASCAR can REPLACE Basketball 'very easily'

NBA icon Michael Jordan has revealed that NASCAR could replace Basketball 'very easily' in a surprise admission.

Jordan - who co-owns and co-founded 23XI Racing in 2020 with NASCAR star Denny Hamlin - recently celebrated success in the Cup Series when #45 driver Tyler Reddick claimed the regular season championship.

This happened at the regular season finale - the Southern 500 - where Jordan was in attendance at Darlington Raceway, South Carolina.

Jordan and 23XI will now be eyeing the Cup Series championship itself, with the playoffs getting underway in Atlanta this weekend.

Michael Jordan co-owns 23XI Racing

Jordan: NASCAR can replace Basketball

Of course, team ownership is nothing new to the Chicago Bulls legend, who, following his retirement from the NBA, invested in his home franchise.

Jordan grew up in North Carolina and in 2006 became the part-owner of the Charlotte Bobcats - now known as the Charlotte Hornets.

Eventually, Jordan went on to take a controlling stake in the team in 2010 and held that stake until last year, when he sold his majority share for a reported $3 billion.

The 'GOAT' does remain a minority owner of the Hornets. However, clearly, he feels NASCAR is his new ownership passion.

Mid-race at Darlington, Jordan told NBC Sports in reference to NASCAR: "I enjoy it,"

"I don’t have basketball anymore, but this could replace it very easily, I’m excited for today.”

Given Jordan's time spent in the sport as a player and owner, those words are quite the revelation.

Jordan won six NBA championships, six NBA Finals MVP's, and five NBA MVP's during his illustrious career.

