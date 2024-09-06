Larson SNUBBED as rival named favorite for 2024 Cup championship
Larson SNUBBED as rival named favorite for 2024 Cup championship
Kyle Larson has been snubbed in favor of a rival NASCAR star ahead of the first round of the playoffs at the Quaker State 400.
The 32-year-old just missed out on the regular-season championship last weekend at Darlington, after Tyler Reddick beat him by one point.
However, following the points reset heading into the playoffs, Larson finds himself top of the standings ahead of this weekend’s race at Atlanta Motor Speedway.
Larson is separated from Christopher Bell by just eight points, which means any mistake during the Quaker State 400 could be costly for the 2021 champion.
Who is the favorite to claim the 2024 NASCAR Cup championship?
Jeff Gluck and Jordan Bianchi of The Athletic conducted an anonymous polling at NASCAR Playoff Media Day, where the drivers were asked who they thought would claim the 2024 Series Cup title.
The outstanding favorite was Bell, who received eight votes from his fellow competitors.
When asked why they chose Bell, the drivers revealed his ‘progression’ and dominance at Phoenix were the reasons for their choice.
“The run he’s had from 2022, 2023 and this year, you can see the progression. He’s one of the best cars week in and week out,” one driver said.
Despite his championship winning pedigree, Larson lost out to Bell and only received four votes after being snubbed by most of his fellow NASCAR stars.
“Drivers expressed caution over picking Larson because although he may have the strongest team and car in many weeks, that’s not necessarily the case at the championship,” Gluck and Bianchi added as the reason for his fewer votes than Bell.
