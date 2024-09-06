2024 NASCAR Cup Series at Atlanta: Quaker State 400 start times, schedule and TV

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Atlanta Motor Speedway this weekend and will host the first round of the playoffs.

Last weekend saw Chase Briscoe win the Southern 500 where he claimed the final spot in the playoffs, knocking Chris Buescher out who finished last Sunday's race in sixth.

The 16 drivers who have made the playoffs include: Kyle Larson, Christopher Bell, William Byron, Tyler Reddick, Ryan Blaney, Denny Hamlin, Joey Logano, Austin Cindric, Chase Elliott, Daniel Suarez, Brad Keselowski, Alex Bowman, Briscoe, Harrison Burton, Martin Truex Jr. and Ty Gibbs.

But how will the remaining NASCAR stars fare at the Quaker State 400 this Sunday?

Quaker State 400 NASCAR Cup start times

The 260-lap race kicks off on Sunday, September 8, 2024 at 3pm (ET). Here's the full NASCAR Cup weekend schedule converted to your time zone.

Session EDT CDT PDT UK time CEST Qualifying 12:30pm on Saturday 11:30am on Saturday 9:30am on Saturday 5:30pm on Saturday 6:30pm on Saturday Race 3pm on Sunday 2pm on Sunday 12pm on Sunday 8pm on Sunday 9pm on Sunday

USA Network will broadcast the race with radio coverage from PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

How to watch NASCAR on TV

The answer depends on your location. Here's a breakdown of how to catch the action in some major countries:

United States: NBC, USA Network, Fox, FS1 (depending on race)

United Kingdom: Viaplay Group

Australia: Fox Sports Australia

Spain: DAZN

France: Mediawan(AB Moteurs/Automono)

Germany: More Than Sports, Sport1

Belgium: Ziggo Sport

Brazil: Bandriantes

Canada: TSN, RDS

MENA: Abu Dhabi Media

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport(Liberty Global)

Italy: Mola TV

Portugal: Sport TV

Singapore: Mola TV

Japan: Gaora

China: Huya, Bilibili

Hong Kong: PCCW

Hungary: Network4

Turkey: Saran Media International



Quaker State 400 NASCAR Cup FAQs

What date is the Quaker State 400 race?

The race takes place on Sunday, September 8, 2024.

What time is the Quaker State 400 race?

The race kicks off at 3:00pm ET.

Where does the Quaker State 400 take place?

The Quaker State 400 takes place at Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hampton, Georgia.

How many miles is the Quaker State 400?

The Quaker State 400 is 400 miles, or 643.738 kilometers.

