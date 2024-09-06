2024 NASCAR Cup Series at Atlanta: Quaker State 400 start times, schedule and TV
2024 NASCAR Cup Series at Atlanta: Quaker State 400 start times, schedule and TV
The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Atlanta Motor Speedway this weekend and will host the first round of the playoffs.
Last weekend saw Chase Briscoe win the Southern 500 where he claimed the final spot in the playoffs, knocking Chris Buescher out who finished last Sunday's race in sixth.
READ MORE: Jordan sends message to NASCAR star after ‘unacceptable’ Daytona race
The 16 drivers who have made the playoffs include: Kyle Larson, Christopher Bell, William Byron, Tyler Reddick, Ryan Blaney, Denny Hamlin, Joey Logano, Austin Cindric, Chase Elliott, Daniel Suarez, Brad Keselowski, Alex Bowman, Briscoe, Harrison Burton, Martin Truex Jr. and Ty Gibbs.
But how will the remaining NASCAR stars fare at the Quaker State 400 this Sunday?
Quaker State 400 NASCAR Cup start times
The 260-lap race kicks off on Sunday, September 8, 2024 at 3pm (ET). Here's the full NASCAR Cup weekend schedule converted to your time zone.
|Session
|EDT
|CDT
|PDT
|UK time
|CEST
|Qualifying
|12:30pm on Saturday
|11:30am on Saturday
|9:30am on Saturday
|5:30pm on Saturday
|6:30pm on Saturday
|Race
|3pm on Sunday
|2pm on Sunday
|12pm on Sunday
|8pm on Sunday
|9pm on Sunday
USA Network will broadcast the race with radio coverage from PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.
READ MORE: NASCAR star set for SWITCH to alternative racing series
How to watch NASCAR on TV
The answer depends on your location. Here's a breakdown of how to catch the action in some major countries:
United States: NBC, USA Network, Fox, FS1 (depending on race)
United Kingdom: Viaplay Group
Australia: Fox Sports Australia
Spain: DAZN
France: Mediawan(AB Moteurs/Automono)
Germany: More Than Sports, Sport1
Belgium: Ziggo Sport
Brazil: Bandriantes
Canada: TSN, RDS
MENA: Abu Dhabi Media
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport(Liberty Global)
Italy: Mola TV
Portugal: Sport TV
Singapore: Mola TV
Japan: Gaora
China: Huya, Bilibili
Hong Kong: PCCW
Hungary: Network4
Turkey: Saran Media International
Quaker State 400 NASCAR Cup FAQs
What date is the Quaker State 400 race?
The race takes place on Sunday, September 8, 2024.
What time is the Quaker State 400 race?
The race kicks off at 3:00pm ET.
Where does the Quaker State 400 take place?
The Quaker State 400 takes place at Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hampton, Georgia.
How many miles is the Quaker State 400?
The Quaker State 400 is 400 miles, or 643.738 kilometers.
READ MORE: Busch calls for NASCAR change that spectators will love
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
McLaren issued WARNING over F1 driver treatment
- 53 minutes ago
Bell reveals 'scary' playoffs challenge ahead of Atlanta
- 1 uur geleden
Mercedes plan to address Antonelli's SHOCKING F1 debut
- 2 uur geleden
Patrick reveals why she indulges ‘crazy’ conspiracy theorists
- 3 uur geleden
2024 NASCAR Cup Series at Atlanta: Quaker State 400 start times, schedule and TV
- Today 16:00
Red Bull chief reveals SURPRISE Norris 'contract' details
- Today 15:00
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep
- GP USA 18 - 20 Oct
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct
- GP BRAZIL 1 - 3 Nov