Bell reveals 'scary' playoffs challenge ahead of Atlanta

NASCAR star Christopher Bell has revealed the ‘scariest’ challenge that awaits them in the playoffs as they prepare for the Quaker State 400.
Last weekend’s Cook Out Southern 500 hosted the last race of the regular season, with Tyler Reddick claiming the championship by just one point to Kyle Larson.
Chase Briscoe took the victory at Darlington, and in doing so secured himself one of the last of the 16 coveted seats in the playoffs.
However, the battle for the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series championship begins this weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway during the first round of the playoffs.
Can Christopher Bell claim the 2024 Cup championship?
NASCAR’s last race at Atlanta was in February this year, where all but five drivers were involved in accidents, which could see the playoff standings severely altered this weekend.
Bell, who is currently second in the standings following the reset, has revealed the main challenge that will face them during the first round of the playoffs.
“I’ll be honest, the first round is the scariest it’s been in a long time with Atlanta, a superspeedway starting us off,” Bell said according to NBC.
“We all know how that can go. And then we go to Watkins Glen, which should be a normal racetrack, but with the expected tire degradation with the tire change that we’ve had, it could be a Bristol-style race where people are wearing tires out really early and struggling to make laps and having to pit all of the time. So, that could be another wildcard race.
“And, then Bristol, I think everybody is expecting it to be more of the same as what we had in the spring. So, the first round could be very different than what we’ve seen in the past.”
