Red Bull chief insists on INVESTIGATION into F1 rivals

Red Bull chief Helmut Marko has insisted that the FIA look into the legality of McLaren and Mercedes' cars in light of recent improvements.

The reigning world champions suffered a significant drop in performance at the Italian Grand Prix last weekend, as they failed to match their rivals pace during Sunday's race.

Max Verstappen's lead over Lando Norris at the top of the drivers' standings was reduced after the Dutchman finished sixth - three places behind the McLaren star - while team-mate Sergio Perez came home eighth.

It was the latest in a worrying run of results in recent months for the defending constructors' champions, who now sit just eight points ahead of McLaren in the battle for the 2024 title.

Helmut Marko is demanding F1 bosses scrutinise the Mercedes and McLaren front wings

Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen are experiencing a drastic slump in form

Helmut Marko demands answers

After enjoying several years of dominance at the top of the order, their position is under serious threat.

Now, Marko is urging the FIA to take a closer look at the flexible front wing on both the McLaren and Mercedes cars.

Mercedes first introduced the so-called flexi-wing back in 2022, and is now seemingly reaping the benefits after securing three victories this season, the same number as McLaren.

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has previously spoken on the issue, admitting that their rivals have held a significant advantage this season.

McLaren and Mercedes have both made significant improvements in 2024

"I think the front wing is a key area where others have found performance," Horner told Autosport.com.

"The way the front wings are used is very different.

"If you look at the angle of the McLaren and Mercedes front wings, they are very different to the rest of the pack."

And speaking in Monza over the weekend, Marko demanded that the sport's governing body take a closer look at the parts in question.

"The front wings of McLaren and Mercedes must be analysed," he told Austrian broadcaster ORF.

