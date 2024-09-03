close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
NASCAR star reveals health update after Cook Out 500 crash

NASCAR star reveals health update after Cook Out 500 crash

NASCAR star reveals health update after Cook Out 500 crash

NASCAR star reveals health update after Cook Out 500 crash

Reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion Ryan Blaney shared an update on his health following a huge wreck at the Southern 500 on Sunday.

The incident happened just three laps into the 500-mile race, with Martin Truex Jr's error ultimately causing a three-car collision.

READ MORE: Jordan-owned 23XI Racing announce huge new deal

William Byron's #24 Chevrolet was the other car involved, but whilst he was able to continue after the wreck, Truex Jr and indeed Blaney were forced to retire.

Blaney's retirement also meant that he had no shot at winning the race and thus putting himself into this year's Cup Series playoffs.

READ MORE: Busch calls for NASCAR change that spectators will love

Ryan Blaney shares injury update

Fortunately, Blaney shared a health update not too long after the incident, confirming that he would be okay despite some pain.

The Team Penske star was taken to the NASCAR medical center for evaluation, but was later released.

“I was hurt for a little bit," the #12 driver explained.

"But I think I’ll be OK. I’m alright."

The #12 driver also discussed the incident from his perspective, admitting he hated being caught up in a wreck so early.

Ryan Blaney won the 2023 Cup Series championship

“I saw Martin get loose, and I thought he was going to spin to the bottom, so I kind of gassed up to get around him, but it was just terrible timing," Blaney added.

"He overcorrected, and we were just right there.

“I hate it, wreck on Lap 2. It’s one of those things, it’s like you think he’s going to spin to the bottom, his rear hooked up and he just came up.

"I hate it for everybody, Menards and Ford. I thought our car was great and just didn’t even get a run any laps. Hopefully, next week goes a little better.”

READ MORE: NASCAR champ questions INTEGRITY of playoffs after Daytona shock

Related

NASCAR Cup Series Team Penske Ryan Blaney Southern 500 William Byron
Jordan admits ‘terror’ at key NASCAR event
NASCAR

Jordan admits ‘terror’ at key NASCAR event

  • 3 uur geleden
NASCAR star gets EMOTIONAL after huge result in Darlington
NASCAR

NASCAR star gets EMOTIONAL after huge result in Darlington

  • Yesterday 19:00

Latest News

Mercedes

Mercedes make Verstappen decision as Wolff addresses 2026 rumors

  • 45 minutes ago
NASCAR

NASCAR star reveals health update after Cook Out 500 crash

  • 1 uur geleden
McLaren

Norris makes telling Piastri admission after huge missed opportunity at Monza

  • 2 uur geleden
NASCAR

Jordan admits ‘terror’ at key NASCAR event

  • 3 uur geleden
Mercedes

Major Hamilton warning emerges after Mercedes replacement's SHOCKING F1 debut

  • Today 01:00
Daniel Ricciardo

Ricciardo PICTURED partying as RB star celebrates anniversary

  • Today 00:00
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x