NASCAR star reveals health update after Cook Out 500 crash

Reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion Ryan Blaney shared an update on his health following a huge wreck at the Southern 500 on Sunday.

The incident happened just three laps into the 500-mile race, with Martin Truex Jr's error ultimately causing a three-car collision.

William Byron's #24 Chevrolet was the other car involved, but whilst he was able to continue after the wreck, Truex Jr and indeed Blaney were forced to retire.

Blaney's retirement also meant that he had no shot at winning the race and thus putting himself into this year's Cup Series playoffs.

Ryan Blaney shares injury update

Fortunately, Blaney shared a health update not too long after the incident, confirming that he would be okay despite some pain.

The Team Penske star was taken to the NASCAR medical center for evaluation, but was later released.

“I was hurt for a little bit," the #12 driver explained.

"But I think I’ll be OK. I’m alright."

The #12 driver also discussed the incident from his perspective, admitting he hated being caught up in a wreck so early.

Ryan Blaney won the 2023 Cup Series championship

“I saw Martin get loose, and I thought he was going to spin to the bottom, so I kind of gassed up to get around him, but it was just terrible timing," Blaney added.

"He overcorrected, and we were just right there.

“I hate it, wreck on Lap 2. It’s one of those things, it’s like you think he’s going to spin to the bottom, his rear hooked up and he just came up.

"I hate it for everybody, Menards and Ford. I thought our car was great and just didn’t even get a run any laps. Hopefully, next week goes a little better.”

