NASCAR star admits vomiting AND pooping in car MID RACE on team radio

NASCAR star Tyler Reddick has admitted emptying his guts from both ends during the Southern 500 at Darlington on Sunday evening, having come into the race with an illness.

Reddick was on his team radio barely a third of the way into the race admitting that he was 'throwing up and sh****g [himself]', asking at various points for bread and dry crackers before being delivered a cocktail of medication at a pitstop.

Unfortunately, it appeared from a radio message that Reddick didn't manage to get all of that aid package into his mouth through his (presumably soiled) helmet, complaining that the 'pills are too small'.

Despite the issues, Reddick put together a great race in the final race of the 2024 regular season, sitting in fourth place after 175 laps of the 367 lap distance at time of writing.

Did Tyler Reddick poop in his car?

One radio conversation between Reddick and his race engineer went as follows:

"I'm just curious for CJ's feedback here, you worried about throwing up, or just stomach stuff?"

"Yeah I'm throwing up, sh***ing myself, all of it,"

"Alright, so it's both. Alright, we've got you covered. Pills you'll chew, those are Tums. The rest you'll swallow, with water."

"**** pills are too small, I dropped all of them. I got the Tums..."

x