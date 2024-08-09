Legendary NASCAR track to host HISTORIC MLB game

The Bristol Motor Speedway is set to host an MLB game in 2025, the sport's commissioner Rob Manfred announced on Friday.

The Atlanta Braves will play the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday, 2nd August in what is being called the 'MLB Speedway Classic' next year, an event which the league hope will break their all-time attendance record.

READ MORE: How the NASCAR Cup Series playoff picture looks heading into the Olympic break

The near-150,000 seating capacity of the Speedway will give a rare chance to break the MLB record for fans at a game, with the 115,300 who attended a 2008 preseason game between the LA Dodgers and Boston Red Sox the Guinness World Record mark for any baseball game.

Given that the largest stadium currently inhabited by a team is the soon to be vacated 56,782-seater Oakland Coliseum, complete with possums living in the walls, any attendance record attempt has to be held at a special venue – like the Last Great Coloseum.

READ MORE: NASCAR drive revealed for F1 legend in STUNNING return

The MLB Speedway Classic Coming 2025! Buy a #BassProNightRace Ticket & Gain exclusive access to the MLB Speedway Classic Ticket Pre-Sale September 16th!



More Info: https://t.co/kE1RKhmjY6#ItsBristolBaby @Braves @Reds pic.twitter.com/pGRJXETu0d — Bristol Motor Speedway (@ItsBristolBaby) August 9, 2024

The MLB Speedway Classic Coming 2025! Buy a #BassProNightRace Ticket & Gain exclusive access to the MLB Speedway Classic Ticket Pre-Sale September 16th!



More Info: https://t.co/kE1RKhmjY6#ItsBristolBaby @Braves @Reds pic.twitter.com/pGRJXETu0d — Bristol Motor Speedway (@ItsBristolBaby) August 9, 2024

Why is MLB coming to the Bristol Motor Speedway?

Commissioner Manfred said in his announcement: “Major League Baseball is excited to deliver a special game at Bristol Motor Speedway, a unique setting that sports fans will remember forever. The Reds and the Braves form an ideal matchup because of their dynamic talent and the proximity of their markets.

"We look forward to celebrating our game with a wide array of fans, both on and off the field throughout the weekend, and highlighting the rich traditions of sports, music and community in Tennessee and across the region."

Jerry Caldwell, president of the BMS, added: “On behalf of the team at Bristol Motor Speedway and Speedway Motorsports, we are thrilled to partner with Major League Baseball to bring the Speedway Classic to the ‘Home of Big Events’ on Aug. 2, 2025. There is deep baseball history in Bristol and around this area, long acknowledged as the heart of the Appalachian League.

"In addition, Bristol’s location makes it the perfect ‘meet in the middle’ destination for a showdown between these two beloved clubs. It’s only appropriate for the World’s Fastest Half-Mile to showcase this game where the talented athletes will be on display in a venue that’s reputation was built on speed and high performance."

READ MORE: Danica Patrick claims 'no liberals or Democrats in NASCAR'

Related