Michael Jordan paid STUNNING tribute as stars make surprise NASCAR appearance
Michael Jordan paid STUNNING tribute as stars make surprise NASCAR appearance
NASCAR team owner Michael Jordan has been paid a stunning tribute at this weekend's Cook Out Southern 500, with the basketball icon making a surprise appearance on one of his 23XI Racing cars.
The race at Darlington Raceway took place on Sunday, signaling the end of the NASCAR Cup Series regular season, with the playoffs set to get underway next weekend in the Quaker State 400 at Atlanta.
READ MORE: Jordan sends message to NASCAR star after ‘unacceptable’ Daytona race
However, ahead of the event, it was revealed that Jordan's co-owned 23XI Racing would be running a special livery on one of their vehicles, with their co-owner set to feature on their hood.
The announcement was made earlier this week, with 23XI Racing confirming a huge deal with Upper Deck - a global sports collectibles company.
READ MORE: Busch calls for NASCAR change that spectators will love
23XI Racing run Michael Jordan livery
Jordan is not the only athlete whom the livery pays tribute to, either, with other sporting icons in Tiger Woods and Wayne Gretzky also featuring on the #45 car.
Showcasing the livery on Instagram, 23XI Racing wrote: "🐐🐐🐐 @tyler_reddick has some legends rolling with him this weekend at @darlingtonraceway!"
Speaking about racing with the iconic livery on his car, Tyler Reddick said: "I remember seeing the car in the shop last week, and I saw Michael on the hood,"
"I quickly went by the gym or whatever, and then a couple of days later, I took another look at it and realized Tiger [Woods] and Wayne [Gretzky] were on the hood too.
"So yeah, that’s just adding to the pressure for the weekend. It’s fine with me.”
READ MORE: Jordan-owned 23XI Racing announce huge new deal
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Michael Jordan paid STUNNING tribute as stars make surprise NASCAR appearance
- 25 minutes ago
F1 Italian Grand Prix Results Today: Ferrari take INCREDIBLE home win as Verstappen struggles deepen
- Today 16:27
FIA announce PUNISHMENT for Verstappen incident at Monza
- 1 uur geleden
Ricciardo slammed with DOUBLE FIA penalty at Monza
- Today 15:49
IndyCar star eyeing shock NASCAR switch for HISTORIC event
- 2 uur geleden
Haas star claims STUNNING victory at Italian GP
- 3 uur geleden
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep
- GP USA 18 - 20 Oct
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct