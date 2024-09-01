close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Michael Jordan paid STUNNING tribute as stars make surprise NASCAR appearance

Michael Jordan paid STUNNING tribute as stars make surprise NASCAR appearance

Michael Jordan paid STUNNING tribute as stars make surprise NASCAR appearance

Michael Jordan paid STUNNING tribute as stars make surprise NASCAR appearance

NASCAR team owner Michael Jordan has been paid a stunning tribute at this weekend's Cook Out Southern 500, with the basketball icon making a surprise appearance on one of his 23XI Racing cars.

The race at Darlington Raceway took place on Sunday, signaling the end of the NASCAR Cup Series regular season, with the playoffs set to get underway next weekend in the Quaker State 400 at Atlanta.

READ MORE: Jordan sends message to NASCAR star after ‘unacceptable’ Daytona race

However, ahead of the event, it was revealed that Jordan's co-owned 23XI Racing would be running a special livery on one of their vehicles, with their co-owner set to feature on their hood.

The announcement was made earlier this week, with 23XI Racing confirming a huge deal with Upper Deck - a global sports collectibles company.

READ MORE: Busch calls for NASCAR change that spectators will love

Tyler Reddick's #45 Toyota will feature the special livery

23XI Racing run Michael Jordan livery

Jordan is not the only athlete whom the livery pays tribute to, either, with other sporting icons in Tiger Woods and Wayne Gretzky also featuring on the #45 car.

Showcasing the livery on Instagram, 23XI Racing wrote: "🐐🐐🐐 @tyler_reddick has some legends rolling with him this weekend at @darlingtonraceway!"

Speaking about racing with the iconic livery on his car, Tyler Reddick said: "I remember seeing the car in the shop last week, and I saw Michael on the hood,"

"I quickly went by the gym or whatever, and then a couple of days later, I took another look at it and realized Tiger [Woods] and Wayne [Gretzky] were on the hood too.

"So yeah, that’s just adding to the pressure for the weekend. It’s fine with me.”

READ MORE: Jordan-owned 23XI Racing announce huge new deal

Related

NASCAR Cup Series Michael Jordan 23XI Racing Cook Out Southern 500
NASCAR Race Today at Darlington: Cook Out Southern 500 start times and how to watch live
NASCAR Cup 2024

NASCAR Race Today at Darlington: Cook Out Southern 500 start times and how to watch live

  • Today 13:00
NASCAR Cook Out Southern 500 qualifying: Wallace takes HUGE playoff step after Jordan advice
NASCAR Cook Out Southern 500

NASCAR Cook Out Southern 500 qualifying: Wallace takes HUGE playoff step after Jordan advice

  • Today 00:00

Latest News

NASCAR

Michael Jordan paid STUNNING tribute as stars make surprise NASCAR appearance

  • 25 minutes ago
Italian Grand Prix

F1 Italian Grand Prix Results Today: Ferrari take INCREDIBLE home win as Verstappen struggles deepen

  • Today 16:27
Latest F1 News

FIA announce PUNISHMENT for Verstappen incident at Monza

  • 1 uur geleden
Breaking F1 News

Ricciardo slammed with DOUBLE FIA penalty at Monza

  • Today 15:49
IndyCar

IndyCar star eyeing shock NASCAR switch for HISTORIC event

  • 2 uur geleden
Italian Grand Prix

Haas star claims STUNNING victory at Italian GP

  • 3 uur geleden
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x