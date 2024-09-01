close global

FIA announce PUNISHMENT for Verstappen incident at Monza

The FIA has announced a punishment in its verdict concerning an incident between Oscar Piastri and Max Verstappen.

It comes after a dire qualifying session for the reigning world champion, with his best lap only good enough for P7.

READ MORE: Haas F1 star BANNED after FIA penalty

Piastri, meanwhile, secured a McLaren front row lockout with provisional P2 on the grid for Sunday's race.

During a hectic qualifying session, though, the Australian was noted for an unsafe release into the path of Verstappen, and has been investigated for that incident.

Max Verstappen had a qualifying to forget at the Italian Grand Prix
McLaren secured a front two lockout at Monza

McLaren punished for Piastri unsafe release

During Q1, Verstappen pulled of his garage into the pit-lane and was immediately met by Piastri emerging into his path.

The Red Bull driver was forced to slam on the brakes to avoid making contact with the McLaren, and the matter was referred to the stewards as an alleged unsafe release.

Following the investigation, a €10,000 fine has been dealt to McLaren, with Piastri avoiding a grid drop.

READ MORE: Ricciardo slammed with DOUBLE FIA penalty at Monza

Oscar Piastri escaped personal punishment but McLaren were fined €10,000

In his defence to the stewards, Piastri noted that he had checked the pit-lane as best he could whilst leaving the garage, but that visibility was limited due to the angle of the cockpit and he did not see Verstappen until the championship leader appeared in his mirrors.

McLaren admitted the team had made an error allowing Piastri to come out in front of Verstappen, who said that it was a 'very optimistic' move.

The stewards concluded: "Having noted precedents for this type of breach, the Stewards are of the view that this breach warrants a more severe penalty than previously applied hence the penalty above is imposed."

Piastri will retain his P2 grid slot with Verstappen starting five places behind.

READ MORE: Hamilton replacement RED FLAGS debut session with huge crash

