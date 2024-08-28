Hamlin backs fellow NASCAR star to make Cup Series playoffs
Hamlin backs fellow NASCAR star to make Cup Series playoffs
Denny Hamlin has backed a fellow NASCAR star to make the Cup Series playoffs despite a difficult weekend at Daytona.
After last weekend 13 NASCAR drivers have reached the playoffs including: Kyle Larson, Denny Hamlin, William Byron, Christopher Bell, Ryan Blaney, Chase Elliott, Tyler Reddick, Brad Keselowski, Alex Bowman, Joey Logano, Daniel Suarez, Austin Cindric, and Harrison Burton.
READ MORE: Busch calls for NASCAR change that spectators will love
With three spots remaining, all is to play for at Darlington Raceway, which will be the last round of the regular season.
Currently there are five winless drivers competing for the coveted final spots: Ty Gibbs, Martin Truex Jr., Chris Buescher, Ross Chastain and Bubba Wallace.
Can Bubba Wallace make the NASCAR playoffs?
Wallace remains 21 points behind Buescher for a spot, which he will have to make up at the Southern 500 on Sunday if he wants to make the playoffs.
Burton’s win at Daytona last weekend has hindered his chances and Wallace believes he will have to win on Sunday to make the playoffs, after missing out on multiple victories this season.
However, Wallace has received support from a fellow driver on the grid with Hamlin backing him for the playoffs on his Actions Detrimental podcast.
READ MORE: NASCAR star set for SWITCH to alternative racing series
“I’m going to believe that he will. We’ve seen the Southern 500, for whatever reason, it has some attrition,” Hamlin said.
“If you look at the results, there’s four or five cars that were running up front that have bad days.
“It can happen to anyone. My last two months with the results, it can happen. I wouldn’t hold out hope against Bubba going out there and just having a great day.
“If he goes out there and he can get top three in each stage and finish in the top three, I think they put a tremendous amount of pressure on others to go out there and not have a bad day.”
READ MORE: Daytona 500 legend SLAMS NASCAR over officiating
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Hamlin backs fellow NASCAR star to make Cup Series playoffs
- 21 minutes ago
2024 NASCAR Cup Series at Darlington: Cook Out Southern 500 start times, schedule and TV
- 1 uur geleden
Who is Franco Colapinto? Logan Sargeant's replacement for the rest of the 2024 F1 season
- Today 05:00
NASCAR driver suffers bizarre injury in freak out-of-car accident
- Today 04:00
Hamilton could smash Schumacher record at next race
- Today 03:00
Suarez on 'DREAM' NASCAR Cup Series race in Mexico City
- Today 02:00
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
- GP ITALY 30 Aug - 1 Sep
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep
- GP USA 18 - 20 Oct
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct