2024 NASCAR Cup Series at Darlington: Cook Out Southern 500 start times, schedule and TV

NASCAR Cup Series heads to Darlington Raceway this weekend for the last round of the regular season.

Last time out at Daytona saw Harrison Burton clinch his first win of the season which secured him a spot in the playoffs. This brings the total number of drivers locked into the postseason to 13, with three spots still up for grabs.

The drivers who have already clinched their playoff spots through wins are: Kyle Larson, Denny Hamlin, William Byron, Christopher Bell, Ryan Blaney, Chase Elliott, Tyler Reddick, Brad Keselowski, Alex Bowman, Joey Logano, Daniel Suarez, Austin Cindric, and Burton.

But who will claim the remaining three coveted playoff berths?

Cook Out Southern 500 NASCAR Cup start times

The 367-lap race kicks off on Sunday, September 1, 2024 at 6pm (ET). Here's the full NASCAR Cup weekend schedule converted to your time zone.

Session EDT CDT PDT UK time CEST Practice 12:35pm on Saturday 11:35am on Saturday 9:35am on Saturday 5:35pm on Saturday 6:35pm on Saturday Qualifying 1:20pm on Saturday 12:20pm on Saturday 10:20am on Saturday 6:20pm on Saturday 7:20pm on Saturday Race 6pm on Sunday 5pm on Sunday 3pm on Sunday 11pm on Sunday 12am on Monday

NBC Sports and USA will broadcast the race with radio coverage from MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

How to watch NASCAR on TV

The answer depends on your location. Here's a breakdown of how to catch the action in some major countries:

United States: NBC, USA Network, Fox, FS1 (depending on race)

United Kingdom: Viaplay Group

Australia: Fox Sports Australia

Spain: DAZN

France: Mediawan(AB Moteurs/Automono)

Germany: More Than Sports, Sport1

Belgium: Ziggo Sport

Brazil: Bandriantes

Canada: TSN, RDS

MENA: Abu Dhabi Media

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport(Liberty Global)

Italy: Mola TV

Portugal: Sport TV

Singapore: Mola TV

Japan: Gaora

China: Huya, Bilibili

Hong Kong: PCCW

Hungary: Network4

Turkey: Saran Media International



Cook Out Southern 500 NASCAR Cup FAQs

What date is the Cook Out Southern 500 race?

The race takes place on Sunday, September 1, 2024.

What time is the Cook Out Southern 500 race?

The race kicks off at 6pm ET.

Where is the Cook Out Southern 500 takes place?

The Cook Out Southern 500 takes place at Darlington Raceway in Darlington, South Carolina.

How many miles is the Cook Out Southern 500?

The Cook Out Southern 500 is 500 miles (804.67 kilometers).

Who is currently leading the NASCAR Cup Series drivers' standings?

After the Coke Zero Sugar 400, Tyler Reddick currently leads the 2024 championship with 823 points, 17 points ahead of his closest rival Kyle Larson.

