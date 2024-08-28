2024 NASCAR Cup Series at Darlington: Cook Out Southern 500 start times, schedule and TV
2024 NASCAR Cup Series at Darlington: Cook Out Southern 500 start times, schedule and TV
NASCAR Cup Series heads to Darlington Raceway this weekend for the last round of the regular season.
Last time out at Daytona saw Harrison Burton clinch his first win of the season which secured him a spot in the playoffs. This brings the total number of drivers locked into the postseason to 13, with three spots still up for grabs.
READ MORE: Busch calls for NASCAR change that spectators will love
The drivers who have already clinched their playoff spots through wins are: Kyle Larson, Denny Hamlin, William Byron, Christopher Bell, Ryan Blaney, Chase Elliott, Tyler Reddick, Brad Keselowski, Alex Bowman, Joey Logano, Daniel Suarez, Austin Cindric, and Burton.
But who will claim the remaining three coveted playoff berths?
Cook Out Southern 500 NASCAR Cup start times
The 367-lap race kicks off on Sunday, September 1, 2024 at 6pm (ET). Here's the full NASCAR Cup weekend schedule converted to your time zone.
|Session
|EDT
|CDT
|PDT
|UK time
|CEST
|Practice
|12:35pm on Saturday
|11:35am on Saturday
|9:35am on Saturday
|5:35pm on Saturday
|6:35pm on Saturday
|Qualifying
|1:20pm on Saturday
|12:20pm on Saturday
|10:20am on Saturday
|6:20pm on Saturday
|7:20pm on Saturday
|Race
|6pm on Sunday
|5pm on Sunday
|3pm on Sunday
|11pm on Sunday
|12am on Monday
NBC Sports and USA will broadcast the race with radio coverage from MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.
READ MORE: NASCAR driver suffers bizarre injury in freak out-of-car accident
How to watch NASCAR on TV
The answer depends on your location. Here's a breakdown of how to catch the action in some major countries:
United States: NBC, USA Network, Fox, FS1 (depending on race)
United Kingdom: Viaplay Group
Australia: Fox Sports Australia
Spain: DAZN
France: Mediawan(AB Moteurs/Automono)
Germany: More Than Sports, Sport1
Belgium: Ziggo Sport
Brazil: Bandriantes
Canada: TSN, RDS
MENA: Abu Dhabi Media
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport(Liberty Global)
Italy: Mola TV
Portugal: Sport TV
Singapore: Mola TV
Japan: Gaora
China: Huya, Bilibili
Hong Kong: PCCW
Hungary: Network4
Turkey: Saran Media International
Cook Out Southern 500 NASCAR Cup FAQs
What date is the Cook Out Southern 500 race?
The race takes place on Sunday, September 1, 2024.
What time is the Cook Out Southern 500 race?
The race kicks off at 6pm ET.
Where is the Cook Out Southern 500 takes place?
The Cook Out Southern 500 takes place at Darlington Raceway in Darlington, South Carolina.
How many miles is the Cook Out Southern 500?
The Cook Out Southern 500 is 500 miles (804.67 kilometers).
Who is currently leading the NASCAR Cup Series drivers' standings?
After the Coke Zero Sugar 400, Tyler Reddick currently leads the 2024 championship with 823 points, 17 points ahead of his closest rival Kyle Larson.
READ MORE: Suarez on 'DREAM' NASCAR Cup Series race in Mexico City
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Hamlin backs fellow NASCAR star to make Cup Series playoffs
- 21 minutes ago
2024 NASCAR Cup Series at Darlington: Cook Out Southern 500 start times, schedule and TV
- 1 uur geleden
Who is Franco Colapinto? Logan Sargeant's replacement for the rest of the 2024 F1 season
- Today 05:00
NASCAR driver suffers bizarre injury in freak out-of-car accident
- Today 04:00
Hamilton could smash Schumacher record at next race
- Today 03:00
Suarez on 'DREAM' NASCAR Cup Series race in Mexico City
- Today 02:00
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
- GP ITALY 30 Aug - 1 Sep
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep
- GP USA 18 - 20 Oct
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct