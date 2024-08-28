NASCAR driver suffers bizarre injury in freak out-of-car accident

A NASCAR driver has suffered a freak injury during race-winning celebrations this past weekend.

As the Cup Series headed to Daytona International Speedway for the Coke Zero Sugar 400, NASCAR's Craftsman Truck Series was racing at The Milwaukee Mile for the LiUNA! 175.

The race in Milwaukee was eventually won by #38 Ford driver Layne Riggs of Front Row Motorsports.

However, when celebrating his victory after the race, the 22-year-old suffered a bizarre and no doubt painful injury, dislocating his shoulder.

Riggs suffered the injury after his Truck Series win in Milwaukee

NASCAR driver suffers bizarre injury

Riggs did so whilst on top of his car, pumping his arms in celebration.

Quickly, the celebrations were tempered, though, and Briggs' team forced to pop his shoulder back into place.

Reflecting on the bizarre incident, the #38 driver claimed 'it was worth it' with a big smile on his face despite being in pain.

“I dislocated my shoulder, I was celebrating so hard,” Riggs explained.

“It hurts like a mug, but it was worth it.

"It’s not the first time it’s happened to me, but it ain’t gonna slow me down!”

"I dislocated my shoulder, I was celebrating so hard." @LayneRiggs99 will remember his first win for multiple reasons now. 😅 pic.twitter.com/ASKmxs8YRf — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Trucks (@NASCAR_Trucks) August 25, 2024

