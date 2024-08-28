close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
NASCAR driver suffers bizarre injury in freak out-of-car accident

NASCAR driver suffers bizarre injury in freak out-of-car accident

NASCAR driver suffers bizarre injury in freak out-of-car accident

NASCAR driver suffers bizarre injury in freak out-of-car accident

A NASCAR driver has suffered a freak injury during race-winning celebrations this past weekend.

As the Cup Series headed to Daytona International Speedway for the Coke Zero Sugar 400, NASCAR's Craftsman Truck Series was racing at The Milwaukee Mile for the LiUNA! 175.

READ MORE: Former NASCAR star sues Prime drink over copyright issue

The race in Milwaukee was eventually won by #38 Ford driver Layne Riggs of Front Row Motorsports.

However, when celebrating his victory after the race, the 22-year-old suffered a bizarre and no doubt painful injury, dislocating his shoulder.

READ MORE: Legendary NASCAR track to host HISTORIC MLB game

Riggs suffered the injury after his Truck Series win in Milwaukee

NASCAR driver suffers bizarre injury

Riggs did so whilst on top of his car, pumping his arms in celebration.

Quickly, the celebrations were tempered, though, and Briggs' team forced to pop his shoulder back into place.

Reflecting on the bizarre incident, the #38 driver claimed 'it was worth it' with a big smile on his face despite being in pain.

“I dislocated my shoulder, I was celebrating so hard,” Riggs explained.

“It hurts like a mug, but it was worth it.

"It’s not the first time it’s happened to me, but it ain’t gonna slow me down!”

READ MORE: NASCAR set to return to HISTORIC venue

Related

NASCAR Daytona International Speedway Coke Zero Sugar 400
Suarez on 'DREAM' NASCAR Cup Series race in Mexico City
NASCAR

Suarez on 'DREAM' NASCAR Cup Series race in Mexico City

  • Today 02:00
Final verdict delivered on Dillon NASCAR playoff penalty appeal
NASCAR

Final verdict delivered on Dillon NASCAR playoff penalty appeal

  • Yesterday 19:00

Latest News

Williams

Who is Franco Colapinto? Logan Sargeant's replacement for the rest of the 2024 F1 season

  • 1 uur geleden
NASCAR

NASCAR driver suffers bizarre injury in freak out-of-car accident

  • 2 uur geleden
F1 Legends

Hamilton could smash Schumacher record at next race

  • 3 uur geleden
NASCAR

Suarez on 'DREAM' NASCAR Cup Series race in Mexico City

  • Today 02:00
Mercedes

Confirmed Hamilton replacement reveals excitement for F1 debut

  • Today 01:00
Latest F1 News

Potential Ricciardo Red Bull boost emerges amid speculation over F1 future

  • Today 00:00
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x