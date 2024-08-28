NASCAR driver suffers bizarre injury in freak out-of-car accident
NASCAR driver suffers bizarre injury in freak out-of-car accident
A NASCAR driver has suffered a freak injury during race-winning celebrations this past weekend.
As the Cup Series headed to Daytona International Speedway for the Coke Zero Sugar 400, NASCAR's Craftsman Truck Series was racing at The Milwaukee Mile for the LiUNA! 175.
READ MORE: Former NASCAR star sues Prime drink over copyright issue
The race in Milwaukee was eventually won by #38 Ford driver Layne Riggs of Front Row Motorsports.
However, when celebrating his victory after the race, the 22-year-old suffered a bizarre and no doubt painful injury, dislocating his shoulder.
READ MORE: Legendary NASCAR track to host HISTORIC MLB game
NASCAR driver suffers bizarre injury
Riggs did so whilst on top of his car, pumping his arms in celebration.
Quickly, the celebrations were tempered, though, and Briggs' team forced to pop his shoulder back into place.
Reflecting on the bizarre incident, the #38 driver claimed 'it was worth it' with a big smile on his face despite being in pain.
“I dislocated my shoulder, I was celebrating so hard,” Riggs explained.
“It hurts like a mug, but it was worth it.
"It’s not the first time it’s happened to me, but it ain’t gonna slow me down!”
"I dislocated my shoulder, I was celebrating so hard." @LayneRiggs99 will remember his first win for multiple reasons now. 😅 pic.twitter.com/ASKmxs8YRf— NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Trucks (@NASCAR_Trucks) August 25, 2024
READ MORE: NASCAR set to return to HISTORIC venue
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Who is Franco Colapinto? Logan Sargeant's replacement for the rest of the 2024 F1 season
- 1 uur geleden
NASCAR driver suffers bizarre injury in freak out-of-car accident
- 2 uur geleden
Hamilton could smash Schumacher record at next race
- 3 uur geleden
Suarez on 'DREAM' NASCAR Cup Series race in Mexico City
- Today 02:00
Confirmed Hamilton replacement reveals excitement for F1 debut
- Today 01:00
Potential Ricciardo Red Bull boost emerges amid speculation over F1 future
- Today 00:00
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
- GP ITALY 30 Aug - 1 Sep
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep
- GP USA 18 - 20 Oct
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct