Suarez on 'DREAM' NASCAR Cup Series race in Mexico City
Daniel Suarez said it would be a 'dream' to race in Mexico City ahead of NASCAR's announcement that the Cup Series will head south of the border next year.
On Tuesday, NASCAR announced a deal to race in the Mexican capital on June 15th next year, which will represent the first points-scoring Cup Series race outside of the United States since 1958.
Suarez, who drives the #99 Chevrolet for Trackhouse Racing Team, was born in Monterrey, Mexico and as such, a race south of the border will represent a home one for him.
The 32-year-old has two Cup Series wins to his name over the years but has said it would be a 'dream' to race in his homeland when quoted on reports earlier this month.
Daniel Suarez on Cup Series race in Mexico
“It’s not official until it’s official,” Suárez explained, via The Athletic.
“Honestly, it would be like a dream to me. I’ve been in the Cup Series already for several years and a race in my native country, it would be like a dream.
"Since I moved out of my country in 2011, it’s been a dream to come back as a Cup Series driver. And if that’s real, it would be amazing and winning that race for me, it would be as big as winning a championship.”
News of a home race in Mexico will be a huge boost for Suarez amid some strong performances in the Cup Series of late.
Admittedly, this past weekend the #99 driver had a bad time, but in the three races prior, registered three consecutive top-10 finishes.
Things are going great off the track, too, with the #99 driver also recently got married to Julia Piquet - daughter of three-time Formula 1 world champion Nelson Piquet.
With a win at Atlanta in the Ambetter Health 400 way back in February, Suarez's place in the Cup Series playoffs is confirmed.
Change your timezone:
