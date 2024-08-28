Suarez on 'DREAM' NASCAR Cup Series race in Mexico City

Daniel Suarez said it would be a 'dream' to race in Mexico City ahead of NASCAR's announcement that the Cup Series will head south of the border next year.

On Tuesday, NASCAR announced a deal to race in the Mexican capital on June 15th next year, which will represent the first points-scoring Cup Series race outside of the United States since 1958.

Suarez, who drives the #99 Chevrolet for Trackhouse Racing Team, was born in Monterrey, Mexico and as such, a race south of the border will represent a home one for him.

The 32-year-old has two Cup Series wins to his name over the years but has said it would be a 'dream' to race in his homeland when quoted on reports earlier this month.

NASCAR is reportedly finalizing a deal to hold a Cup Series race in Mexico

Daniel Suarez on Cup Series race in Mexico

“It’s not official until it’s official,” Suárez explained, via The Athletic.

“Honestly, it would be like a dream to me. I’ve been in the Cup Series already for several years and a race in my native country, it would be like a dream.

"Since I moved out of my country in 2011, it’s been a dream to come back as a Cup Series driver. And if that’s real, it would be amazing and winning that race for me, it would be as big as winning a championship.”

News of a home race in Mexico will be a huge boost for Suarez amid some strong performances in the Cup Series of late.

Admittedly, this past weekend the #99 driver had a bad time, but in the three races prior, registered three consecutive top-10 finishes.

Things are going great off the track, too, with the #99 driver also recently got married to Julia Piquet - daughter of three-time Formula 1 world champion Nelson Piquet.

With a win at Atlanta in the Ambetter Health 400 way back in February, Suarez's place in the Cup Series playoffs is confirmed.

