NASCAR history-maker returns from break with new contract and new wife
NASCAR history-maker returns from break with new contract and new wife
Daniel Suarez has returned from the NASCAR Olympic break at the Cook Out 400 this weekend, having signed both a new contract and a wedding certificate since his last race three weeks ago.
Suarez, the first Mexican-born driver to win a NASCAR Cup Series race, put pen to paper on his new deal with Trackhouse Racing, which was announced on 9th August when drivers and teams arrived in Richmond.
READ MORE: NASCAR Race Today at Richmond: Cook Out 400 start times and how to watch
His wedding, to health coach Julia Piquet, was held on 28th July after a couple of days of festivities well-attended by friends and family, including ex-Formula 1 champion Nelson Piquet (Julia's father) and model Kelly Piquet (Julia's sister, and Max Verstappen's partner).
Suarez discussed the former event at the first race back this weekend, insisting that he'd never been worried about extending his NASCAR deal into 2025.
READ MORE: How the NASCAR Cup Series playoff picture looks heading into the Olympic break
Suarez: My biggest worry has been performance
“I was never worried,” he said. “It was just a matter of working details. Honestly, my biggest worry in the last four months hasn’t been the contract, I promise you; it’s been the performance.”
While Suarez has only grabbed four top 10 finishes in a tough year, the win he took all the way back at the second race of the season, in Atlanta, has cemented him a spot in the playoffs when the regular season ends.
“For me, that’s the main thing,” Suarez said. “If you perform, everything takes care of itself. I’ve been here in the Cup Series for some time now, and I understand how it works, and you just have to perform, and at Trackhouse been a little bit of a struggle; it’s not a secret. You guys know the numbers.
“We have work to do. We are not happy with where we’re at, but we’re happy with where we’re heading. We’re working very, very hard behind the scenes to get the train in the right direction. We have great people. We have a lot of support from a lot of sponsors and from Chevrolet, and we know we’re heading in the right direction.”
READ MORE: NASCAR Qualifying Results: Richmond Cook Out 400 start order as title contender takes pole
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Hamilton SNUBS future team-mate in F1 challenge
- 38 minutes ago
NASCAR history-maker returns from break with new contract and new wife
- 1 uur geleden
Hamilton reveals how Brad Pitt movie was HELPED by his old job
- 2 uur geleden
F1 star reveals he's been racing with MAJOR injury
- 3 uur geleden
NASCAR star admits danger of MISSING race as playoff disaster looms
- Today 18:00
Rival F1 team boss takes shot at Perez performances in title fight
- Today 17:00
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
- GP NETHERLANDS 23 - 25 Aug
- GP ITALY 30 Aug - 1 Sep
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep