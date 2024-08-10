NASCAR Race Today at Richmond: Cook Out 400 start times and how to watch

Following a brief pause, the NASCAR Cup Series gets back underway this weekend with the Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway.

With the regular season edging closer and closer to its conclusion, four Cup Series playoff spots remain up for grabs as the drivers and teams head for Virginia.

The race on Sunday marks the 136th NASCAR Cup race hosted at Richmond Raceway, with the last edition of the Cook Out 400 won by Chris Buescher.

Kyle Busch is the active driver with the most wins at the track, having tasted victory around the 0.75-mile circuit on six occasions.

Cook Out 400 NASCAR Cup start times

The 400-lap and 300-mile race kicks off today (Sunday 11th July, 2024) at 6pm ET. Here are the race times converted to some other US time zones.

Eastern Time (EDT): 6pm Sunday



Central Time (CDT): 5pm Sunday



Pacific Time (PDT): 3pm Sunday



United Kingdom (BST): 11pm Sunday



Central European Time (CEST):12am Monday



NBC will broadcast the race with radio coverage from MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

How to watch NASCAR on TV

Where you can watch the Cook Out 400 depends on your location. Here's a breakdown of how to catch the action in some of the world's major countries and regions.

United States: NBC, USA Network, Fox, FS1

United Kingdom: Viaplay Group

Australia: Fox Sports Australia

Spain: DAZN

France: Mediawan(AB Moteurs/Automono)

Germany: More Than Sports, Sport1

Belgium: Ziggo Sport

Brazil: Bandriantes

Canada: TSN, RDS

MENA: Abu Dhabi Media

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport(Liberty Global)

Italy: Mola TV

Portugal: Sport TV

Singapore: Mola TV

Japan: Gaora

China: Huya, Bilibili

Hong Kong: PCCW

Hungary: Network4

Turkey: Saran Media International

