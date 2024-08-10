NASCAR Race Today at Richmond: Cook Out 400 start times and how to watch
Following a brief pause, the NASCAR Cup Series gets back underway this weekend with the Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway.
With the regular season edging closer and closer to its conclusion, four Cup Series playoff spots remain up for grabs as the drivers and teams head for Virginia.
The race on Sunday marks the 136th NASCAR Cup race hosted at Richmond Raceway, with the last edition of the Cook Out 400 won by Chris Buescher.
Kyle Busch is the active driver with the most wins at the track, having tasted victory around the 0.75-mile circuit on six occasions.
Cook Out 400 NASCAR Cup start times
The 400-lap and 300-mile race kicks off today (Sunday 11th July, 2024) at 6pm ET. Here are the race times converted to some other US time zones.
Eastern Time (EDT): 6pm Sunday
Central Time (CDT): 5pm Sunday
Pacific Time (PDT): 3pm Sunday
United Kingdom (BST): 11pm Sunday
Central European Time (CEST):12am Monday
NBC will broadcast the race with radio coverage from MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.
How to watch NASCAR on TV
Where you can watch the Cook Out 400 depends on your location. Here's a breakdown of how to catch the action in some of the world's major countries and regions.
United States: NBC, USA Network, Fox, FS1
United Kingdom: Viaplay Group
Australia: Fox Sports Australia
Spain: DAZN
France: Mediawan(AB Moteurs/Automono)
Germany: More Than Sports, Sport1
Belgium: Ziggo Sport
Brazil: Bandriantes
Canada: TSN, RDS
MENA: Abu Dhabi Media
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport(Liberty Global)
Italy: Mola TV
Portugal: Sport TV
Singapore: Mola TV
Japan: Gaora
China: Huya, Bilibili
Hong Kong: PCCW
Hungary: Network4
Turkey: Saran Media International
