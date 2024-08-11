NASCAR Qualifying Results: Richmond Cook Out 400 start order as title contender takes pole

Denny Hamlin took his third pole position of the season at Richmond on Saturday as NASCAR came back from its Olympic break.

The veteran driver barely made it through to the final round of qualifying – being the slowest of the qualifiers, right on the brink of getting knocked out – before storming back in his final run.

Hamlin set a time of 22.850 seconds (118.162mph) on the 3/4 mile track, getting the jump on some of the best performers so far this season ahead of Sunday's race.

Chase Elliott, second in the standings, set the fourth fastest time while third-placed Tyler Reddick could only qualify 10th and standings leader Kyle Larson didn't even make it to the final round, qualifying 15th.

2024 Cook Out 400 starting grid

1. Denny Hamlin, #11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

2. Martin Truex Jr., #19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

3. Josh Berry, #4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

4. Chase Elliott, #9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

5. Christopher Bell, #20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

6. Austin Dillon, #3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

7. Chris Buescher, #17 Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford

8. Bubba Wallace, #23 23XI Racing Toyota

9. Joey Logano, #22 Team Penske Ford

10. Tyler Reddick, #45 23XI Racing Toyota

11. Ryan Blaney, #12 Team Penske Ford

12. Kyle Busch, #8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

13. William Byron, #24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

14. Ty Gibbs, #54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

15. Kyle Larson, #5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

16. Noah Gragson, #10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

17. Alex Bowman, #48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

18. Austin Cindric, #2 Team Penske Ford

19. Carson Hocevar, #77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

20. Zane Smith, #71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

21. Daniel Suarez, #99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

22. Ross Chastain, #1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

23. Todd Gilliland, #38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

24. Corey Lajoie, #7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

25. Chase Briscoe, #14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

26. Ryan Preece, #41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

27. Erik Jones, #43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

28. Michael McDowell, #34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

29. Brad Keselowski, #6 Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford

30. Ty Dillon, #16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

31. Harrison Burton, #21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

32. Daniel Hemric, #31 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

33. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., #47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet

34. Riley Herbst, #15 Rick Ware Racing Ford

35. John Hunter Nemechek, #42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

36. Justin Haley, #51 Rick Ware Racing Ford

37. Parker Retzlaff, #66 Power Source Ford



