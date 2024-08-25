close global

Haas F1 star DEMOTED as late decision made at Dutch Grand Prix

Haas Formula 1 star Kevin Magnussen has been demoted just hours ahead of the Dutch Grand Prix after a late decision was made by the team.

It has already been an action-packed weekend in Zandvoort, with Logan Sargeant suffering a dramatic crash in FP3.

READ MORE: Verstappen awoken by SURPRISE drug test ahead of Dutch Grand Prix

The American completely damaged the rear and front wing of his Williams, as it burst into flames upon impact.

Whilst Sargeant was thankfully unhurt, he was unable to compete in qualifying with the team unable to repair the damage in time.

READ MORE: F1 2024 Dutch Grand Prix weather forecast - latest today from Zandvoort

Logan Sargeant crashed out in FP3
Alex Albon was disqualified form qualifying

Kevin Magnussen struck with demotion

In addition to Sargeant's crash, Alex Albon was disqualified from qualifying as the legality of his car was called into question. . Lewis Hamilton has also been penalized and will take a three-place grid drop after impeding Sergio Perez in qualifying.

In further FIA penalty news this morning, it has been announced that Haas star Kevin Magnussen will start the Dutch Grand Prix from the pit lane.

Kevin Magnussen has been demoted ahead of the Dutch Grand Prix.

Magnussen incurred the penalty after Haas decided to install his third Energy Store (ES) and Control Electronics (CE), exceeding the allotted season allowance for these Power Unit components.

These parts were also replaced without the approval of the Technical Delegate a breach of Article 40.3, and therefore he will be required to start from the pit-lane.

On Saturday, Magnussen had qualified 15th, just behind team-mate Nico Hulkenberg.

READ MORE: Verstappen THRASHED after Hamilton suffers disaster

Lewis Hamilton Sergio Perez Haas Logan Sargeant Kevin Magnussen Dutch Grand Prix
