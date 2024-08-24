NASCAR weather forecast: Latest from Daytona as RAIN and THUNDERSTORMS threaten

After a thrilling finish in Michigan last time out, NASCAR Cup Series racing returns once again today (Saturday, 24th August) at Daytona.

The Coke Zero Sugar 400 marks the 155th time the NASCAR Cup Series will race at the Daytona International Speedway, with the track boasting 31 degrees of banking in the turns and 18 degrees in the tri-oval, providing a stern challenge to the drivers.

With the regular season drawing to a close and playoff spots still up for grabs for those able to secure a race victory, it will no doubt be a thrilling 160 laps around the 2.5-mile circuit.

After the weather caused chaos at last week's race in Michigan, with qualifying canceled and the race postponed until Monday, NASCAR will be hoping to avoid a repeat scenario this time around.

With that said, let's take a look at the latest weather forecast for Saturday at the Daytona International Speedway.

Latest NASCAR weather forecast in Michigan

Unfortunately for NASCAR, it does look as though the weather could once again affect proceedings, with rain and thunderstorms in the air.

Throughout the day, for example, the chances of rain are forecast to be 88%, with the chance of thunderstorms standing at 53%.

Of course, the timing of these will be crucial. The Coke Zero Sugar 400 is set to get underway at 7:30 pm ET, at which point, the chances of rain are predicted to be somewhere between 20-29%, although strong winds are expected.

The circuit is forecast to be clear of thunderstorms at that time, too, although they are expected to hit just a couple of hours earlier, with a 64% chance of rain hitting at the same time.

High humidity is expected throughout the day.

Coke Zero Sugar 400 start times

The 160-lap race kicks off today (Saturday, August 24, 2024) at 7:30 pm ET. Here are the race start times converted to your time zone:

Eastern Time (EDT): 7:30pm Saturday

Central Time (CDT): 6:30pm Saturday

Pacific Time (PDT): 4:30pm Saturday

United Kingdom (BST): 12:30am Sunday

Central European Time (CEST): 1:30am Sunday



NBC Sports will broadcast the race with radio coverage from MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

