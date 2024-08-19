NASCAR Cup Series race postponed due to weather

NASCAR's FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan has been delayed until Monday, after adverse conditions hit the track.

The first sign of trouble for the weekend came on Saturday, when qualifying was cancelled and the drivers were aligned 'according to the rule book' for the race grid.

The race itself was then delayed by hours by a rain storm before the green flag was ever waved, leaving the completion of the race somewhat in doubt.

The race did get underway at 4:55pm ET, but only made it through 51 laps of the two-mile course before being stopped again thanks to a downpour in the area – this one severe enough, combined with the earlier delay, to push the completion of the 200-lap race to Monday.

Chase Elliott in the #9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet was officially leading when the race was halted, followed by Martin Truex Jr., Bubba Wallace, Alex Bowman and Tyler Reddick.

Current standings at NASCAR Michigan 400

1. Chase Elliott, #9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

2. Martin Truex Jr., #19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

3. Bubba Wallace, #23 23XI Racing Toyota

4. Alex Bowman, #48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

5. Tyler Reddick, #45 23XI Racing Toyota

6. Kyle Busch, #8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

7. Kyle Larson, #5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

8. Ross Chastain, #1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

9. Chase Briscoe, #14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

10. Joey Logano, #22 Team Penske Ford

11. Christopher Bell, #20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

12. AJ Allmendinger, #16 Kaulig Racing

13. Corey Lajoie, #7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

14. Noah Gragson, #10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

15. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., #47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet

16. Todd Gilliland, #38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

17. Denny Hamlin, #11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

18. Daniel Hemric, #31 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

19. Cody Ware, #15 Rick Ware Racing

20. John Hunter Nemechek, #42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

21. Austin Cindric, #2 Team Penske Ford

22. Michael McDowell, #34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

23. Ryan Preece, #41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

24. Ryan Blaney, #12 Team Penske Ford

25. Chris Buescher, #17 Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford

26. Zane Smith, #71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

27. William Byron, #24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

28. Austin Dillon, #3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

29. Daniel Suarez, #99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

30. Brad Keselowski, #6 Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford

31. Ty Gibbs, #54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

32. Erik Jones, #43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

33. Harrison Burton, #21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

34. Carson Hocevar, #77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

35. Justin Haley, #51 Rick Ware Racing Ford

36. Josh Berry, #4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford



