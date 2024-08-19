NASCAR Cup Series race postponed due to weather
NASCAR Cup Series race postponed due to weather
NASCAR's FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan has been delayed until Monday, after adverse conditions hit the track.
The first sign of trouble for the weekend came on Saturday, when qualifying was cancelled and the drivers were aligned 'according to the rule book' for the race grid.
The race itself was then delayed by hours by a rain storm before the green flag was ever waved, leaving the completion of the race somewhat in doubt.
The race did get underway at 4:55pm ET, but only made it through 51 laps of the two-mile course before being stopped again thanks to a downpour in the area – this one severe enough, combined with the earlier delay, to push the completion of the 200-lap race to Monday.
Chase Elliott in the #9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet was officially leading when the race was halted, followed by Martin Truex Jr., Bubba Wallace, Alex Bowman and Tyler Reddick.
NEWS: The remainder of the #FireKeepersCasino400 at @MISpeedway has been postponed to Monday at 11 a.m. ET on @USANetwork, @MRNRadio and @SiriusXMNASCAR Radio. pic.twitter.com/2PcrVGH1Xx— NASCAR (@NASCAR) August 18, 2024
Current standings at NASCAR Michigan 400
1. Chase Elliott, #9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
2. Martin Truex Jr., #19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
3. Bubba Wallace, #23 23XI Racing Toyota
4. Alex Bowman, #48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
5. Tyler Reddick, #45 23XI Racing Toyota
6. Kyle Busch, #8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
7. Kyle Larson, #5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
8. Ross Chastain, #1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
9. Chase Briscoe, #14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
10. Joey Logano, #22 Team Penske Ford
11. Christopher Bell, #20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
12. AJ Allmendinger, #16 Kaulig Racing
13. Corey Lajoie, #7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
14. Noah Gragson, #10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
15. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., #47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet
16. Todd Gilliland, #38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
17. Denny Hamlin, #11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
18. Daniel Hemric, #31 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
19. Cody Ware, #15 Rick Ware Racing
20. John Hunter Nemechek, #42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
21. Austin Cindric, #2 Team Penske Ford
22. Michael McDowell, #34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
23. Ryan Preece, #41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
24. Ryan Blaney, #12 Team Penske Ford
25. Chris Buescher, #17 Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford
26. Zane Smith, #71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
27. William Byron, #24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
28. Austin Dillon, #3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
29. Daniel Suarez, #99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
30. Brad Keselowski, #6 Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford
31. Ty Gibbs, #54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
32. Erik Jones, #43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
33. Harrison Burton, #21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
34. Carson Hocevar, #77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
35. Justin Haley, #51 Rick Ware Racing Ford
36. Josh Berry, #4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Change your timezone:
