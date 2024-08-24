NASCAR Race Today at Daytona: Coke Zero Sugar 400 start times and how to watch live

NASCAR Cup Series heads to Daytona International Speedway today (Saturday, August 24) for the Coke Zero Sugar 400 with two regular season races left.

Last weekend's FireKeepers Casino 400 saw Tyler Reddick secure a crucial win that placed him at the top of the standings with 814 points so far. This gives the 23XI Racing driver a 10-point lead over Chase Elliott, with Kyle Larson dropping to fourth place behind Denny Hamlin.

Reddick's victory also means that the number of drivers locked into the postseason remains at 12, as he had already secured his spot in the playoffs with a win at the GEICO 500 in April.

Now, there are only two opportunities left for drivers outside the 16-driver playoff grid to secure their places, with at least two spots to be awarded on points.

Coke Zero Sugar 400 start times

The 160-lap race kicks off today (Saturday, August 24, 2024) at 7:30pm ET. Here are the race start times converted to your time zone:

Eastern Time (EDT): 7:30pm Saturday

Central Time (CDT): 6:30pm Saturday

Pacific Time (PDT): 4:30pm Saturday

United Kingdom (BST): 12:30am Sunday

Central European Time (CEST): 1:30am Sunday



NBC Sports will broadcast the race with radio coverage from MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

How to watch NASCAR on TV

The answer depends on your location. Here's a breakdown of how to catch the action in some major countries:

United States: NBC, USA Network, Fox, FS1

United Kingdom: Viaplay Group

Australia: Fox Sports Australia

Spain: DAZN

France: Mediawan(AB Moteurs/Automono)

Germany: More Than Sports, Sport1

Belgium: Ziggo Sport

Brazil: Bandriantes

Canada: TSN, RDS

MENA: Abu Dhabi Media

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport(Liberty Global)

Italy: Mola TV

Portugal: Sport TV

Singapore: Mola TV

Japan: Gaora

China: Huya, Bilibili

Hong Kong: PCCW

Hungary: Network4

Turkey: Saran Media International



