NASCAR Race Today at Daytona: Coke Zero Sugar 400 start times and how to watch live
NASCAR Cup Series heads to Daytona International Speedway today (Saturday, August 24) for the Coke Zero Sugar 400 with two regular season races left.
Last weekend's FireKeepers Casino 400 saw Tyler Reddick secure a crucial win that placed him at the top of the standings with 814 points so far. This gives the 23XI Racing driver a 10-point lead over Chase Elliott, with Kyle Larson dropping to fourth place behind Denny Hamlin.
Reddick's victory also means that the number of drivers locked into the postseason remains at 12, as he had already secured his spot in the playoffs with a win at the GEICO 500 in April.
Now, there are only two opportunities left for drivers outside the 16-driver playoff grid to secure their places, with at least two spots to be awarded on points.
Coke Zero Sugar 400 start times
The 160-lap race kicks off today (Saturday, August 24, 2024) at 7:30pm ET. Here are the race start times converted to your time zone:
Eastern Time (EDT): 7:30pm Saturday
Central Time (CDT): 6:30pm Saturday
Pacific Time (PDT): 4:30pm Saturday
United Kingdom (BST): 12:30am Sunday
Central European Time (CEST): 1:30am Sunday
NBC Sports will broadcast the race with radio coverage from MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.
How to watch NASCAR on TV
The answer depends on your location. Here's a breakdown of how to catch the action in some major countries:
United States: NBC, USA Network, Fox, FS1
United Kingdom: Viaplay Group
Australia: Fox Sports Australia
Spain: DAZN
France: Mediawan(AB Moteurs/Automono)
Germany: More Than Sports, Sport1
Belgium: Ziggo Sport
Brazil: Bandriantes
Canada: TSN, RDS
MENA: Abu Dhabi Media
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport(Liberty Global)
Italy: Mola TV
Portugal: Sport TV
Singapore: Mola TV
Japan: Gaora
China: Huya, Bilibili
Hong Kong: PCCW
Hungary: Network4
Turkey: Saran Media International
