Arrow McLaren chief HYPES UP 2025 IndyCar line-up ahead of new driver arrival
Arrow McLaren chief HYPES UP 2025 IndyCar line-up ahead of new driver arrival
Arrow McLaren chief Zak Brown has hyped up the team's 2025 IndyCar driver line-up ahead of a new driver arrival.
The papaya-colored cars have a real chance of winning the constructors' title in F1 this season with Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, but they've also been strong in the IndyCar Series.
READ MORE: Controversial IndyCar star leaves team with IMMEDIATE effect
Pato O'Ward has won two races and, although he looks unlikely to take the title this year, has set a solid foundation for a title challenge in 2025.
The McLaren Arrow team will lose Alexander Rossi for next year, who has managed just three top-five finishes in 2024 and missed time with a broken wrist, but will add Christian Lundgaard to fill out the lineup alongside Nolan Siegel.
READ MORE: IndyCar boss issues team-order decision as title fight heats up
Who will drive for McLaren in 2025?
In a long mid-season letter published on the team's website, Brown said: "We’ve got a lot to be proud of across all of our series, it isn’t only in Formula 1,"
"We look forward to welcoming Christian Lundgaard - an NTT INDYCAR SERIES winner at only 22 years old - into the team for 2025. He raced in Formula 2 and Formula 3 with Oscar, who has said that he is unbelievably quick.
"He’ll line up alongside Pato - who we know is supremely talented - and another exciting young talent in Nolan Siegel, who we think has a huge future in the sport.
"We watched Nolan win the 2024 24 Hours of Le Mans LMP2 class at only 19 years old, and we’re delighted that he’s joined our team."
READ MORE: Cullen hints at long-term link up with IndyCar star
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 Results Today: Championship race SHIFTS as Verstappen destroyed at home
- 3 uur geleden
Horner in FIERY exchange with TV presenter at Dutch GP
- 22 minutes ago
Arrow McLaren chief HYPES UP 2025 IndyCar line-up ahead of new driver arrival
- 1 uur geleden
Hamilton provokes X-RATED rant from Red Bull rival at Dutch GP
- 2 uur geleden
Controversial protest group STRIKE F1 at Dutch Grand Prix
- Today 16:10
Verstappen suffering at Dutch GP as Red Bull ISSUES revealed over team radio
- Today 16:00
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
- GP ITALY 30 Aug - 1 Sep
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep
- GP USA 18 - 20 Oct