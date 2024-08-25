close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Arrow McLaren chief HYPES UP 2025 IndyCar line-up ahead of new driver arrival

Arrow McLaren chief HYPES UP 2025 IndyCar line-up ahead of new driver arrival

Arrow McLaren chief HYPES UP 2025 IndyCar line-up ahead of new driver arrival

Arrow McLaren chief HYPES UP 2025 IndyCar line-up ahead of new driver arrival

Arrow McLaren chief Zak Brown has hyped up the team's 2025 IndyCar driver line-up ahead of a new driver arrival.

The papaya-colored cars have a real chance of winning the constructors' title in F1 this season with Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, but they've also been strong in the IndyCar Series.

READ MORE: Controversial IndyCar star leaves team with IMMEDIATE effect

Pato O'Ward has won two races and, although he looks unlikely to take the title this year, has set a solid foundation for a title challenge in 2025.

The McLaren Arrow team will lose Alexander Rossi for next year, who has managed just three top-five finishes in 2024 and missed time with a broken wrist, but will add Christian Lundgaard to fill out the lineup alongside Nolan Siegel.

READ MORE: IndyCar boss issues team-order decision as title fight heats up

Pato O'Ward has had a good season in IndyCar
Zak Brown is involved in McLaren both in Europe and Stateside

Who will drive for McLaren in 2025?

In a long mid-season letter published on the team's website, Brown said: "We’ve got a lot to be proud of across all of our series, it isn’t only in Formula 1,"

"We look forward to welcoming Christian Lundgaard - an NTT INDYCAR SERIES winner at only 22 years old - into the team for 2025. He raced in Formula 2 and Formula 3 with Oscar, who has said that he is unbelievably quick.

"He’ll line up alongside Pato - who we know is supremely talented - and another exciting young talent in Nolan Siegel, who we think has a huge future in the sport.

"We watched Nolan win the 2024 24 Hours of Le Mans LMP2 class at only 19 years old, and we’re delighted that he’s joined our team."

READ MORE: Cullen hints at long-term link up with IndyCar star

Related

Lando Norris F1 Oscar Piastri IndyCar Zak Brown Arrow McLaren
McLaren boss sets CHAMPION example ahead of F1 race
F1 Off The Track

McLaren boss sets CHAMPION example ahead of F1 race

  • August 19, 2024 04:00
McLaren chief Stella WARNS rivals as key target revealed
McLaren

McLaren chief Stella WARNS rivals as key target revealed

  • August 10, 2024 22:00

Latest News

Dutch Grand Prix

F1 Results Today: Championship race SHIFTS as Verstappen destroyed at home

  • 3 uur geleden
Latest F1 News

Horner in FIERY exchange with TV presenter at Dutch GP

  • 22 minutes ago
McLaren

Arrow McLaren chief HYPES UP 2025 IndyCar line-up ahead of new driver arrival

  • 1 uur geleden
Dutch Grand Prix

Hamilton provokes X-RATED rant from Red Bull rival at Dutch GP

  • 2 uur geleden
Dutch Grand Prix

Controversial protest group STRIKE F1 at Dutch Grand Prix

  • Today 16:10
Dutch Grand Prix

Verstappen suffering at Dutch GP as Red Bull ISSUES revealed over team radio

  • Today 16:00
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x