Red Bull poach Mercedes star with driver signing announcement
Red Bull have announced a new driver signing after poaching a Mercedes star from their rivals.
Despite enjoying a period of dominance, the Milton-Keynes based outfit have come under threat from their rivals as their performance has converged.
Max Verstappen continues to lead the way, with the Dutchman holding a 78-point advantage over McLaren star Lando Norris despite enduring a mixed campaign to date.
His team-mate Sergio Perez, meanwhile, has suffered a dramatic drop off in form, collecting just 28 points from his last eight outings.
The Mexican, who has previously been such a reliable backup for Verstappen, faces an uncertain future at the reigning champions given his latest displays despite recently signing a new deal.
Esports line-up bolstered
With speculation over their F1 line-up showing no signs of slowing down, the team have made moves to strengthen in another field: Esports.
In a statement released on their official website, the team have announced that ex-F4 driver Jarno Opmeer has signed a multi-year deal after making the switch from Mercedes.
The Dutch star is widely regarded as one of the greatest sim racers of all time, having already won several world titles.
The move will see him team up with the most successful driver in history and reigning F1 Sim Racing World Champion Frede Rasmussen.
Speaking on the move, Opmeer said: “I can’t wait to get started with Oracle Red Bull Sim Racing.
"My first race with the Team is tonight – we have been practicing hard.
"This weekend, I will be attending the Dutch GP as well, so it’s shaping up to be a great first week. I’m looking forward to what the future brings.”
Joe Soltysik, head of esports at Red Bull Sim Racing said: “Jarno joining our team is not only a reflection of the hard work behind the scenes from both ourselves and Team Redline, but also a statement of intent to create sustained success in Sim Racing from Oracle Red Bull Racing."
