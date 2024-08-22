2024 NASCAR Cup Series at Daytona: Coke Zero Sugar 400 start times, schedule and TV
2024 NASCAR Cup Series at Daytona: Coke Zero Sugar 400 start times, schedule and TV
NASCAR Cup Series heads to Daytona International Speedway this weekend for the 25th round of the 2024 season.
The championship is nearing its end, with the Coke Zero Sugar 400 serving as the second-to-last race before the 10-race playoff begins.
After last weekend's FireKeepers Casino 400, the number of drivers locked into the postseason remain at 12, with race winner Tyler Reddick having already secured his spot thanks to his GEICO 500 victory in April.
This means there are only two opportunities for drivers outside the 16-driver playoff grid to win their way in, with at least two spots to be awarded on points.
Coke Zero Sugar 400 NASCAR Cup start times
The 160-lap race kicks off on Saturday, August 24, 2024 at 7:30pm (ET). Here's the full NASCAR Cup weekend schedule converted to your time zone.
|Session
|EDT
|CDT
|PDT
|UK time
|CEST
|Qualifying
|5:05pm on Friday
|4:05pm on Friday
|2:05pm on Friday
|10:05pm on Friday
|11:05pm on Friday
|Race
|7:30pm on Saturday
|6:30pm on Saturday
|4:30pm on Saturday
|12:30am on Sunday
|1:30am on Sunday
NBC Sports will broadcast the race with radio coverage from MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.
How to watch NASCAR on TV
The answer depends on your location. Here's a breakdown of how to catch the action in some major countries:
United States: NBC, USA Network, Fox, FS1 (depending on race)
United Kingdom: Viaplay Group
Australia: Fox Sports Australia
Spain: DAZN
France: Mediawan(AB Moteurs/Automono)
Germany: More Than Sports, Sport1
Belgium: Ziggo Sport
Brazil: Bandriantes
Canada: TSN, RDS
MENA: Abu Dhabi Media
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport(Liberty Global)
Italy: Mola TV
Portugal: Sport TV
Singapore: Mola TV
Japan: Gaora
China: Huya, Bilibili
Hong Kong: PCCW
Hungary: Network4
Turkey: Saran Media International
Coke Zero Sugar 400 NASCAR Cup FAQs
What date is the Coke Zero Sugar 400 race?
The race takes place on Saturday, August 24, 2024.
What time is the Coke Zero Sugar 400 race?
The race kicks off at 7:30pm ET.
Where is the Coke Zero Sugar 400 takes place?
The Coke Zero Sugar 400 takes place at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida.
How many miles is the Coke Zero Sugar 400?
The Coke Zero Sugar 400 is 400 miles (643.7 kilometers).
Who is currently leading the NASCAR Cup Series drivers' standings?
After the FireKeepers Casino 400, Tyler Reddick currently leads the 2024 championship with 814 points, ten points ahead of his closest rival Chase Elliott.
