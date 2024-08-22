2024 NASCAR Cup Series at Daytona: Coke Zero Sugar 400 start times, schedule and TV

NASCAR Cup Series heads to Daytona International Speedway this weekend for the 25th round of the 2024 season.

The championship is nearing its end, with the Coke Zero Sugar 400 serving as the second-to-last race before the 10-race playoff begins.

After last weekend's FireKeepers Casino 400, the number of drivers locked into the postseason remain at 12, with race winner Tyler Reddick having already secured his spot thanks to his GEICO 500 victory in April.

This means there are only two opportunities for drivers outside the 16-driver playoff grid to win their way in, with at least two spots to be awarded on points.

Coke Zero Sugar 400 NASCAR Cup start times

The 160-lap race kicks off on Saturday, August 24, 2024 at 7:30pm (ET). Here's the full NASCAR Cup weekend schedule converted to your time zone.

Session EDT CDT PDT UK time CEST Qualifying 5:05pm on Friday 4:05pm on Friday 2:05pm on Friday 10:05pm on Friday 11:05pm on Friday Race 7:30pm on Saturday 6:30pm on Saturday 4:30pm on Saturday 12:30am on Sunday 1:30am on Sunday

NBC Sports will broadcast the race with radio coverage from MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

How to watch NASCAR on TV

The answer depends on your location. Here's a breakdown of how to catch the action in some major countries:

United States: NBC, USA Network, Fox, FS1 (depending on race)

United Kingdom: Viaplay Group

Australia: Fox Sports Australia

Spain: DAZN

France: Mediawan(AB Moteurs/Automono)

Germany: More Than Sports, Sport1

Belgium: Ziggo Sport

Brazil: Bandriantes

Canada: TSN, RDS

MENA: Abu Dhabi Media

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport(Liberty Global)

Italy: Mola TV

Portugal: Sport TV

Singapore: Mola TV

Japan: Gaora

China: Huya, Bilibili

Hong Kong: PCCW

Hungary: Network4

Turkey: Saran Media International



Coke Zero Sugar 400 NASCAR Cup FAQs

What date is the Coke Zero Sugar 400 race?

The race takes place on Saturday, August 24, 2024.

What time is the Coke Zero Sugar 400 race?

The race kicks off at 7:30pm ET.

Where is the Coke Zero Sugar 400 takes place?

The Coke Zero Sugar 400 takes place at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida.

How many miles is the Coke Zero Sugar 400?

The Coke Zero Sugar 400 is 400 miles (643.7 kilometers).

Who is currently leading the NASCAR Cup Series drivers' standings?

After the FireKeepers Casino 400, Tyler Reddick currently leads the 2024 championship with 814 points, ten points ahead of his closest rival Chase Elliott.

