NASCAR insider 'concerned' after terrifying Michigan crash

NASCAR insiders have expressed concerns following Corey LaJoie's terrifying mid-race accident in Michigan on Monday.

LaJoie was racing with the #10 Ford of Noah Gragson when the slightest bit of contact between the pair saw the #7 driver lose control of his car.

READ MORE: Larson told he would 'CRY' in response to Verstappen brag

Scarily, the car then turned sideways before flipping, leaving LaJoie skidding upside down for quite some distance on the inside of the circuit before colliding with a wall and spinning multiple times.

Fortunately, LaJoie was unharmed and had a novel response to what was a very serious incident: "That was a ride, buddy," LaJoie said.

"There were sparks and dirt and all sorts of stuff coming in. I just hate that our Camaro got a little dinged up. I think we had a top 10, top 12 car today and I hate we ended up on our roof."

READ MORE: Daytona 500 legend SLAMS NASCAR over officiating

NASCAR insiders concerned after LaJoie flip

Speaking after Monday's race, NASCAR reporter Jordan Bianchi expressed concern regarding LaJoie's flip, although stressed he was not yet alarmed by the matter.

“Certainly concerning anytime a car gets airborne and has an incident like that it’s concerning,” Bianchi explained on The Teardown podcast.

“I guess this isn’t like a rash of cars flipping upside down like this that, which if you know it kind of helps a little bit. If this was happening on a regular then you’re like ‘Woah, wait a second,’ because there was a time period there 2015/2016 it’s like we were getting a lot of flips.

COREY LAJOIE FLIPS AND SLIDES UPSIDE DOWN!#NASCAR | USA Network pic.twitter.com/Iyd3frqX5C — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) August 19, 2024

“This was odd. This was very odd. …It was a very odd incident. Concerning, yes, not alarming if that makes sense where I’m not like ‘Oh man, we need to address this today.’"

Bianchi went on to praise NASCAR's record on safety.

"I’ll say, NASCAR’s record on safety is very very good," he added.

"In these incidents, they obviously are going to bring this car to the R&D Center, they’re going to evaluate it, they don’t want to see this.

"If there’s something that can be done to prevent it, they’re certainly going to take measures to do that."

READ MORE: NASCAR hand down UNPRECEDENTED punishment for double wreck win

Related