Major NASCAR sponsor tipped for MASSIVE switch to new team

One NASCAR team's loss could be another's gain next season with a major sponsor linked with a team switch.

Kroger - a retail company that operates supermarkets and multi-department stores throughout the United States - is currently the primary sponsor of JTG Daugherty Racing.

Kroger was ranked as the fourth-largest retailer in the U.S. in 2024 by the National Retail Federation with a whopping $149B in sales last year, according to data relaid via Sports Business Journal.

Kroger have been involved in NASCAR for a while now, with the brand having sponsored JTG Daugherty since 2010. However, in recent months, rumors regarding a split have surfaced, with talks reportedly taking place with other viable teams.

Now, one team is being tipped to land the sponsorship in what would be a major boost to their commercial department ahead of 2025.

Major NASCAR sponsor on the move

The team that are now being tipped to sign Kroger as a sponsor are RFK Racing - a long-time competitor in NASCAR.

Sports Business Journal made this claim, revealing that several of their industry sources are confident on Kroger's next destination.

RFK Racing currently competes in the Cup Series with Chris Buescher and Brad Keselowski and has a long history in the sport.

According to NASCAR, RFK Racing began competing back in 1988 and for some time, fielded cars across all three series.

Their activities are far more limited these days, but that has not stopped them from racking up eight championships and 324 victories across all three NASCAR series.

