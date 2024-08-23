Controversial F1 boss reveals SURPRISE driver line-up stance
Controversial F1 boss reveals SURPRISE driver line-up stance
A controversial F1 boss has taken a surprising stance on their 2025 driver line-up in a recent interview.
The chaotic driver market was triggered by Lewis Hamilton, who shocked the F1 paddock by announcing his move to Ferrari.
The displaced Carlos Sainz who will join Williams for 2025, Nico Hulkenberg will team up with Sauber (soon to be Audi), and Esteban Ocon has decided to move to Haas, having been dropped by the underperforming Alpine team.
The Enstone-based outfit are suffering a tumultuous period, having three team principals within the space of a year, as well as multiple key staff members deciding to leave following a start to 2024 in which they looked to be the worst performing team.
Who will drive for Alpine in 2025?
Since then, things have started to look up, with the team hiring Flavio Briatore as their executive advisor, Oliver Oakes as their team principal, and Pierre Gasly and Ocon beginning to pick up regular points on track.
With Ocon heading towards the exit before 2025, Alpine are looking for a driver to partner Gasly for next season, and it's largely expected that Australian youngster Jack Doohan will be the man to do that.
However, Briatore has now suggested that it doesn't matter who partners Gasly, and that the team are more concerned about producing a better car for 2025.
The fiery Italian is a controversial figure within F1, having been involved in the 'Crashgate' scandal when team principal at Renault (Alpine's previous iteration).
"For me in this moment [the priority] is just the performance of the car," Briatore said on the Formula For Success podcast.
"You know, it’s just working the restructuring the team completely. If you have a good car, you need a good driver.
"If the car is not performing at this point, in this moment, I want to make sure we put all the energy in the technical side, and make sure the car at Alpine is looking better and improving for next year.
"And 2026, I believe, is when we see the new Alpine."
