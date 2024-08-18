Former NASCAR champion breaks silence on DWI arrest

Former NASCAR champion Kurt Busch has broken his silence following his arrest in North Carolina.

Busch was initially pulled over for allegedly driving above the 45 mph limit, with the former NASCAR star then taken into custody for DWI, reckless driving, and speeding.

As per Fox News, at the time, Busch admitted that he was drunk, and his blood alcohol limit was more than double the state's legal limit.

Busch is now scheduled to appear in court on September 19th.

Kurt Busch won the NASCAR Cup Series in 2004

Kyle Busch breaks silence

Ahead of that date, the former NASCAR champion has broken his silence following his arrest.

In a statement, Busch expressed regret and vowed to work with the authorities to try and make things on the roads safer moving forward.

"I'm very disappointed in myself and I apologize to my family, my racing family, and to my fans," Busch said in a statement.

"I will work with the authorities to rectify the situation and work with the county to make it a safer place in the future."

Prior to retirement, Busch had a stellar career in NASCAR, with a Cup Series win in 2004 being the highlight.

Over the years, Busch racked up 34 victories in the series, with a mighty 339 top-ten finishes, too.

During his 23-year career, Busch raced for Chip Ganassi Racing, Stewart-Haas Racing, Furniture Row Racing, Phoenix Racing, Penske Racing, and Roush Racing.

Unfortunately, Busch called time on his time in the sport in August 2023 and has not competed in the Nascar Cup Series since 2022, when a crash at Pocono left him sidelined with a concussion.

