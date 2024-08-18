close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Former NASCAR champion breaks silence on DWI arrest

Former NASCAR champion breaks silence on DWI arrest

Former NASCAR champion breaks silence on DWI arrest

Former NASCAR champion breaks silence on DWI arrest

Former NASCAR champion Kurt Busch has broken his silence following his arrest in North Carolina.

Busch was initially pulled over for allegedly driving above the 45 mph limit, with the former NASCAR star then taken into custody for DWI, reckless driving, and speeding.

READ MORE: Daytona 500 legend SLAMS NASCAR over officiating

As per Fox News, at the time, Busch admitted that he was drunk, and his blood alcohol limit was more than double the state's legal limit.

Busch is now scheduled to appear in court on September 19th.

READ MORE: NASCAR hand down UNPRECEDENTED punishment for double wreck win

Kurt Busch won the NASCAR Cup Series in 2004

Kyle Busch breaks silence

Ahead of that date, the former NASCAR champion has broken his silence following his arrest.

In a statement, Busch expressed regret and vowed to work with the authorities to try and make things on the roads safer moving forward.

"I'm very disappointed in myself and I apologize to my family, my racing family, and to my fans," Busch said in a statement.

"I will work with the authorities to rectify the situation and work with the county to make it a safer place in the future."

Prior to retirement, Busch had a stellar career in NASCAR, with a Cup Series win in 2004 being the highlight.

Over the years, Busch racked up 34 victories in the series, with a mighty 339 top-ten finishes, too.

During his 23-year career, Busch raced for Chip Ganassi Racing, Stewart-Haas Racing, Furniture Row Racing, Phoenix Racing, Penske Racing, and Roush Racing.

Unfortunately, Busch called time on his time in the sport in August 2023 and has not competed in the Nascar Cup Series since 2022, when a crash at Pocono left him sidelined with a concussion.

READ MORE: Larson told he would 'CRY' in response to Verstappen brag

Related

NASCAR Denny Hamlin Austin Dillon
NASCAR weather forecast: Latest from Michigan after MAJOR rain disruptions
NASCAR

NASCAR weather forecast: Latest from Michigan after MAJOR rain disruptions

  • Today 15:15
NASCAR Race Today at Michigan: FireKeepers Casino 400 start times and how to watch
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR Race Today at Michigan: FireKeepers Casino 400 start times and how to watch

  • Today 13:00

Latest News

NASCAR

Former NASCAR champion breaks silence on DWI arrest

  • 58 minutes ago
F1 News & Gossip

Key Verstappen ally tipped to REJECT promotion in driver blow

  • 1 uur geleden
IndyCar

Championship contender reveals IndyCar ambitions as title bid takes HUGE dent

  • 2 uur geleden
F1 Social

Kelly Piquet reveals STUNNING summer adventure as Verstappen 'ducks out'

  • 3 uur geleden
NASCAR

NASCAR weather forecast: Latest from Michigan after MAJOR rain disruptions

  • Today 15:15
IndyCar

IndyCar star FLIPS OFF team-mate after Bommarito 500 controversy

  • Today 15:00
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x