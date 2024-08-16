Haas announce new chief ahead of STUNNING return

Haas have announced a new crew chief to lead their campaign in the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series.

The Stewart-Haas Racing team have endured a mixed season in the NASCAR Cup Series, but will be joined by Cole Custer in 2025, a racing driver who has achieved astonishing success during a two-year hiatus from the Cup Series.

Custer clinched the NASCAR Xfinity Series title in 2023, and has comfortably made it through to the 2024 playoffs.

He will rejoin the Cup Series in 2025, and will be supported by a new crew chief hired by the team to help Custer's bid.

Cole Custer returns to the NASCAR Cup Series in 2025

Kramer joins Haas

Aaron Kramer has been announced as the new crew chief for Custer's entry, having previously worked with RFK, as well as partaking the role as lead race engineer for Chris Buescher and the No. 17 team.

Custer is the son of the Haas Factory Team's president Joe Custer, who said of Kramer's signing in an official announcement: "Aaron’s engineering pedigree and his history with RFK Racing are great assets for Haas Factory Team. We’re proud to have him join our team.

"NASCAR, and the Cup Series in particular, has become very engineering-driven. Limited track time and the nuances of the NextGen car have put a premium on simulation and data, and to really maximize all that information, you need people who can apply that information to the car and work closely with the driver to fine-tune the car.

"Aaron is that person, and we’re confident he can build a team of like-minded people who will have our race team ready to go for 2025."

Meanwhile, Kramer himself reiterated his excitement at the move: "This is a great opportunity and I’m very grateful for it.

"I’ve been working toward the crew chief position since I was racing go-karts in high school. It’s a proud moment to have it come with Haas Factory Team. Their alliance with RFK makes the learning curve a little less steep because I’m very familiar with the people and processes at RFK."

