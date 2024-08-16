Richmond pole-winner BEGS NASCAR to expand rule change

Richmond pole-winner Daniel Suarez has begged NASCAR to expand their rule changes regarding the option tire.

Ahead of the Cup Series event at the Richmond Raceway, NASCAR officials announced there would be two Goodyear tire choices available to teams.

READ MORE: NASCAR star brutally honest as DISASTROUS run continues

A softer ‘option’ tire provided drivers with short-term grip but degraded a lot quicker, alongside a longer lasting ‘prime’ tyre with less grip.

These tire choices were initially sampled at the All-Star Race which did not produce the expected results, prompting them to trial the changes at Richmond.

NASCAR used the option tire at the Richmond Raceway

Daniel Suarez supports option tire use

One driver who benefitted from this rule change in particular was Daniel Suarez, who won Stage 2 and finished the weekend in P10.

Suarez was one of the first to switch to the softer compound tire, which earned him a playoff point through a clever strategy

“It was fun, man,” Suarez said.

“I give a huge credit to NASCAR and to Goodyear for bringing this option tire because it’s a lot of fun. I don’t see why we don’t have an option tire everywhere we go.”

READ MORE: Danica Patrick claims 'no liberals or Democrats in NASCAR'

“If you can find somebody here in the racetrack that didn’t like the race, bring them over,” he added.

“Because I don’t think you can find one person. It’s just more fun, you know? You bring more strategy into the table, more passing. It’s fun. As a race car driver, for the team, for the fans, for the (media), it’s a good thing.”

“It was like Mario Kart with a star.

“I guarantee you I had more fun than everyone else.”

READ MORE: How the NASCAR Cup Series playoff picture looks heading into the Olympic break

Related