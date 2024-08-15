NASCAR champion arrested on DWI charges

Retired NASCAR champion Kurt Busch has been arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated in North Carolina.

Busch became the NASCAR Series Cup champion in 2004 with Roush Racing, and has enjoyed a career spanning 23-years in the sport.

The 46-year-old has raced with multiple teams including Team Penske, Phoenix Racing, Furniture Row Racing, Chip Ganassi Racing and eventually 23XI Racing.

However, after suffering concussion at the Pocono Raceway in 2022 Busch stepped down from the sport, announcing his retirement in 2023.

Kurt Busch currently mentors Bubba Wallace and Tyler Reddick

Karl Busch arrested for drink driving

On Monday night Busch was pulled over, after he was spotted speeding in his 2024 Lexus traveling at 63 mph in a 45 mph zone.

However, Busch was later charged and arrested with drink driving, careless driving, and reckless driving by the Iredell County Sheriff's Office.

He was released after three hours, but his driver's license has been revoked for 30 days, and is set to appear in court on September 19.

Busch’s blood-alcohol level at the time of arrest was more than twice the legal limit of 0.08% in North Carolina, registering at 0.17%.

In addition to the incident on Monday, Busch was also cited for reckless driving in suspicion of DUI in 2005, where he was ordered to complete 50 hours of community service.

Despite the arrest, Busch currently works with 23XI Racing as a mentor to Bubba Wallace and teammate Tyler Reddick.

The team have not issued a statement regarding the arrest, remaining in his role as driver coach and consultant to their roster.

