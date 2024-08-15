Newey linked to SURPRISE F1 team with social media tease
Adrian Newey has been 'linked' to a surprise F1 team in a recent social media post.
The design legend announced his departure from Red Bull earlier this year, with his next step in the sport yet to be decided.
Newey possesses an impressive F1 CV which boasts 12 constructors championships, and 13 drivers titles.
His success in F1 has undoubtedly made him an attractive candidate for Red Bull's rivals, with reports linking the engineer to just about every team on the grid.
Where will Adrian Newey end up in F1?
Ferrari were initially the favourites to sign Newey, however reports that he had already agreed to a deal have been denied by his management.
Aston Martin have since emerged as serious contenders, who previously worked with the Brit on their hypercar project, the Aston Martin Valkyrie.
Furthermore, if recent reports are to be believed, Newey is set to sign with the team, a deal which has not been confirmed by Aston Martin or Newey.
Sky Germany pundit and former F1 driver, Ralf Schumacher, has waded in on this speculation with a jovial take on the saga via social media.
The 49-year-old posted a 'Breaking News' graphic of Newey identical to those used by the official F1 account, poking fun at the constant speculation around the design legend.
“Breaking. Adrian Newey drank coffee this morning”, it read.
Schumacher also suggested in the caption that Newey could move to Alpine, however the nature of the post does not invite readers to take these claims seriously.
“Well, I now believe that Adrian will go to Alpine,” Schumacher wrote.
“Flavio has big plans and if they get the Mercedes engine it would be perfect and Adrian would have free rein to decide everything because at Alpine they want to change everything in order to finally win.”
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
- GP NETHERLANDS 23 - 25 Aug
- GP ITALY 30 Aug - 1 Sep
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep