Newey linked to SURPRISE F1 team with social media tease

Adrian Newey has been 'linked' to a surprise F1 team in a recent social media post.

The design legend announced his departure from Red Bull earlier this year, with his next step in the sport yet to be decided.

Newey possesses an impressive F1 CV which boasts 12 constructors championships, and 13 drivers titles.

His success in F1 has undoubtedly made him an attractive candidate for Red Bull's rivals, with reports linking the engineer to just about every team on the grid.

Adrian Newey's championship success has made him highly sought after

Where will Adrian Newey move to next?

Ferrari were initially the favourites to sign Newey, however reports that he had already agreed to a deal have been denied by his management.

Aston Martin have since emerged as serious contenders, who previously worked with the Brit on their hypercar project, the Aston Martin Valkyrie.

Furthermore, if recent reports are to be believed, Newey is set to sign with the team, a deal which has not been confirmed by Aston Martin or Newey.

Sky Germany pundit and former F1 driver, Ralf Schumacher, has waded in on this speculation with a jovial take on the saga via social media.

The 49-year-old posted a 'Breaking News' graphic of Newey identical to those used by the official F1 account, poking fun at the constant speculation around the design legend.

“Breaking. Adrian Newey drank coffee this morning”, it read.

Schumacher also suggested in the caption that Newey could move to Alpine, however the nature of the post does not invite readers to take these claims seriously.

“Well, I now believe that Adrian will go to Alpine,” Schumacher wrote.

“Flavio has big plans and if they get the Mercedes engine it would be perfect and Adrian would have free rein to decide everything because at Alpine they want to change everything in order to finally win.”

