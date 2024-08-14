Audio reveals spotter telling Dillon 'WRECK HIM' in controversial win
Austin Dillon was told by his crew to 'wreck' Denny Hamlin during his controversial victory at Richmond, according to audio released online.
Dillon claimed his first victory for over two years at the Cook Out 400 at Richmond, earning himself a spot in this season's NASCAR Cup Series playoffs.
However, the 34-year-old's tactics have been called into question, following two last lap incidents during the race.
Dillon ran deep into a corner, appearing to deliberately knock Joey Logano into the wall, before turning in on Hamlin as the pair scrapped for the lead.
Dillon's controversial victory
Logano called Dillon a 'piece of cr**' after the race, while NASCAR senior vice president Elton Sawyer has not ruled out vacating the victory.
Now, multiple reports are claiming that Dillon's Richard Childress Racing crew were encouraging him to win at any cost, with his spotter egging him on over team radio.
"I don’t care how you do it," the crew said before he hit Logano. And then, "Wreck him! Wreck him!" before he hit Hamlin.
Hamlin himself slammed NASCAR officiating after the race, claiming the sport would not be taken seriously if it continues to have controversial incidents going unpunished.
