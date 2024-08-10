IndyCar champion named as SHOCK target for F1 seat
Two-time IndyCar champion Alex Palou has been named as a shock potential target for Audi's Formula 1 project.
The Chip Ganassi Racing driver scooped titles in the series in 2021 and 2023 and it appears his efforts stateside have not gone unnoticed.
Audi are set to enter F1 in 2026 when new regulations are introduced, taking over current grid outfit Sauber.
However, the German brand are already wielding their influence within the team, having hired Nico Hulkenberg for 2025 and beyond, as well as appointing key staff in former Ferrari chief Mattia Binotto and Red Bull sporting director Jonathan Wheatley.
Audi linked with IndyCar star
Whilst they have made many key signings already, one major vacancy remains - who will partner Hulkenberg at Sauber next season and then Audi in 2026.
Palou has now been linked with that seat, with Auto Motor und Sport naming him as a potential Audi target.
AMuS discuss a wide range of potential names, with the IndyCar star the only real shock driver to appear.
If reports are accurate, it must be said that the Spaniard is the latest in a long list of potential targets for the open vacancy.
Carlos Sainz is believed to have rejected a move to the team in favor of joining Williams, for example, with reports now claiming that incumbent Valtteri Bottas, McLaren junior Gabriel Bortoleto, and Red Bull reserve driver Liam Lawson are also options.
It remains to be seen just when Audi will announce their next driver capture and indeed who it will be.
