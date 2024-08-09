F1 champion claims Hamilton EXIT could bolster axed star
Lewis Hamilton's F1 exit could leave the door open for an axed star according to the 1996 world champion Damon Hill.
The seven-time world champion sent the driver market into chaos when he announced his move to Ferrari, displacing their current star Carlos Sainz.
With Charles Leclerc locked in with Ferrari, the move left Sainz looking for a seat elsewhere for 2025.
The former McLaren driver is in his fourth season with the Prancing Horse and is currently having one of the best seasons of his F1 career, after registering a race win in Melbourne this year.
Could Carlos Sainz return to Ferrari after Lewis Hamilton retires?
Just a day after the Belgian GP, Sainz announced that he will be joining Williams for 2025 and beyond.
Hamilton signed a multi-year deal with Ferrari, as the 39-year-old looks set to achieve his childhood dream to drive for the Maranello-based team.
Hill, speaking to the F1 Nations podcast, suggested that Sainz could return to Ferrari once Hamilton retires.
“So yeah, I think he’s got a lot of opportunities. It’s just the musical chairs. Unfortunately, that’s what it is. Maybe Lewis will retire," Hill said.
"You know, maybe he’ll do two years at Ferrari and retire and then Carlos might get another stab at that one.”
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
- GP NETHERLANDS 23 - 25 Aug
- GP ITALY 30 Aug - 1 Sep
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep