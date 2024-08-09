F1 champion claims Hamilton EXIT could bolster axed star

Lewis Hamilton's F1 exit could leave the door open for an axed star according to the 1996 world champion Damon Hill.

The seven-time world champion sent the driver market into chaos when he announced his move to Ferrari, displacing their current star Carlos Sainz.

READ MORE: Fans react to Danica Patrick firing HOAX

With Charles Leclerc locked in with Ferrari, the move left Sainz looking for a seat elsewhere for 2025.

The former McLaren driver is in his fourth season with the Prancing Horse and is currently having one of the best seasons of his F1 career, after registering a race win in Melbourne this year.

Carlos Sainz has three race wins in his Ferrari career

Lewis Hamilton will be 40 when he races for Ferrari next year

Could Carlos Sainz return to Ferrari after Lewis Hamilton retires?

Just a day after the Belgian GP, Sainz announced that he will be joining Williams for 2025 and beyond.

Hamilton signed a multi-year deal with Ferrari, as the 39-year-old looks set to achieve his childhood dream to drive for the Maranello-based team.

Hill, speaking to the F1 Nations podcast, suggested that Sainz could return to Ferrari once Hamilton retires.

READ MORE: Hamilton pictured with music LEGEND in surprise Olympics meet-up

Damon Hill claims Lewis Hamilton's exit from the sport could leave the door open for Carlos Sainz

“So yeah, I think he’s got a lot of opportunities. It’s just the musical chairs. Unfortunately, that’s what it is. Maybe Lewis will retire," Hill said.

"You know, maybe he’ll do two years at Ferrari and retire and then Carlos might get another stab at that one.”

READ MORE: Formula 1 announce NEW Las Vegas partnership

Related