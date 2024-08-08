Mercedes set to announce Hamilton REPLACEMENT

Mercedes will finally unveil their 2025 line-up ahead of the Italian GP according to a recent report.

Lewis Hamilton triggered silly season early, when it was announced he would be replacing Carlos Sainz at Ferrari next season.

Sainz was initially tipped to join Mercedes, however the team set their sights on reigning champion, Max Verstappen, capitalising on internal instability that rocked Red Bull at the beginning of the season.

Team principal Toto Wolff named Verstappen as his number one target for the seat at Mercedes, in a bid to entice the Dutchman to the team.

Who will replace Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes?

Despite Mercedes’ public pitch, Verstappen asserted that he will remain at Red Bull where he is expected to compete with the team until his contract expires in 2028.

Whilst Mercedes failed to tempt Verstappen, this did not open up an opportunity for Sainz, who has instead signed for Williams for next season.

Sainz’s failure to acquire a place at the team can be attributed to the rise of Mercedes junior driver Kimi Andrea Antonelli.

The 17-year-old impressed by claiming a series of junior championship victories, which rocketed straight to Formula 2 this season, competing for Prema alongside Haas bound Ollie Bearman.

Kimi Andrea Antonelli is set to replace Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes

Despite the hype around Antonelli, it has been a difficult season for the youngster, and the Mercedes protégé currently sits seventh in the drivers’ standings.

However, the Italian has managed to secure two stunning victories, first during the sprint race at Silverstone, and a feature win at the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Antonelli has also been praised by Mercedes bosses, after completing tests for the team in their 2021 and 2022 cars, with Technical Director, James Allison describing him as ‘pretty bloody good’.

According to a recent report from Autosprint, the Brackley-based outfit are set to confirm Antonelli alongside George Russell for 2025, with the announcement expected ahead of his home race at Monza, on September 1.

