Marko bemoans F1 star's 'TRAGIC' season
Helmut Marko has claimed an F1 star's season has been 'tragic' after a recent driver announcement.
Lewis Hamilton kickstarted silly season early announcing his departure from Mercedes, and that he would be joining Ferrari in 2025.
With Hamilton replacing Sainz at Ferrari, the Spaniard had no option but to look elsewhere for a seat in 2025 and beyond.
Audi was touted as a strong contender to land Sainz, however the team have opted to field German driver, Nico Hulkenberg for next season.
Williams the best option for Carlos Sainz?
A return to Red Bull and a direct swap to Mercedes were explored but with the doors closed to the top teams, Sainz had to look at midfield and backmarker options.
The 29-year-old finally signed for Williams, ending months of speculation as James Vowles succeeded in convincing his top target for a move.
In his recent column for Speedweek, Red Bull advisor, Helmut Marko, discussed Sainz's move to Williams, and debated whether it was the best decision for the Ferrari star.
“It is understandable that Carlos Sainz decided to go to Williams, because what would the alternatives be?" Marko wrote.
"Audi will certainly not be one of them next year, if you look at their successes.
“And at Alpine, we don't know whether they will get the Mercedes engine in 2025 or not until 2026. I would say that was the best solution for him in his situation.”
Sainz’s move to Williams is being regarded as a downgrade despite the Spaniard having his best season as a driver at Ferrari. Sainz remarkably won the 2024 Australian GP after missing the Saudi Arabian GP because of appendicitis.
Marko added that it is 'tragic' for the former Toro Rosso driver to not get a seat in a top team despite showcasing his best talent this season.
“It is of course tragic that he is having his best season at Ferrari and is not getting a seat in a top team. But things should be moving forward at Williams, he has a strong engine there too.
“And apparently there is a clause in his contract that allows him to leave if an offer comes from a much better placed team.”
