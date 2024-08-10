McLaren team principal Andrea Stella has warned the team's rivals that they have big plans as a key target was revealed.

McLaren looked as though they may have to settle for just podiums again this season after Red Bull started the 2024 season in typically dominant fashion.

However, at the Miami Grand Prix, things changed, with Lando Norris taking the victory, and the team's upgrades firmly putting McLaren back in contention for race wins.

The Woking-based outfit have gone on to be competitive at the top of the order ever since, and have even achieved one further victory since, with Oscar Piastri claiming his first grand prix win in Hungary.

Lando Norris achieved his first victory at the Miami Grand Prix

Oscar Piastri achieved his first grand prix win in Hungary

Can McLaren challenge for the world title?

McLaren were less dominant at the Belgian Grand Prix than they were when they brought home a one-two in Hungary. However, team chief Stella has explained why.

Revealing the team have only unlocked half of what they need on low downforce tracks, Stella issued a clear target - warning the team's rivals they are very much aiming for the top.

“I think we have gone 50% of the journey,” he explained.

“I’m more confident that at high downforce we have the car in a good place, like the car does what we want in terms especially of aerodynamic behavior.

Lando Norris at the Belgian Grand Prix

“But we haven’t yet done a lot of development at lower drag level.

“So to me it’s not a surprise that here in Belgium we were not as competitive as Hungary, and it’s not a surprise that for the same or a little bit better top speed.

“Still we were losing quite a bit in the second sector. It means that if we want to gain speed, we’ll give up quite a lot of grip.

“But I hope that in the future, possibly next year in Belgium, we have completed this quest to have the most efficient car even when top speed is important.”

