Former F1 chief delivers BOLD take on McLaren No 1 driver debate
Former F1 team boss Eddie Jordan has offered a bold take on the ongoing number one driver debate happening at McLaren.
The British team are having a fantastic season so far, with their upward trajectory continuing to the point that they are now genuine challengers for the constructors championship.
Just 42 points separate the top two teams in the standings, and given the recent form of the four drivers on the grid, the reigning champions' position is under significant threat.
The McLaren duo of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri have capitalized on several uncharacteristically poor performances from Max Verstappen, while his Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez has looked a shell of his former self in recent months.
McLaren in for 'hell of a ride'
Both Norris and Piastri have secured maiden wins in F1 this season in Miami and Hungary respectively, with the latter providing the venue for the team's first one-two in over three years.
The result at the Hungaroring wasn't without controversy however, with Norris forced to follow team orders in the closing stages to allow his Australian team-mate to retake the lead.
Team principal Zak Brown has already revealed that discussions over which driver will get priority for the remainder of the campaign will take place over the summer break.
And now, former F1 team boss Eddie Jordan has shared his opinion on the ongoing contest between two of the sport's most exciting drivers.
Speaking to co-host David Coulthard on the latest episode of the Formula for Success podcast, the 76-year-old said: "They’re gonna be fighting each other, fighting for grid position, fighting for race results.
"It’s great for the punters but it’s a hell of a ride for the team because they are completely confused.
"You asked me last week, is Lando No 1 in that team? I said without any question, yes, and I would still say that today.
"But give me a couple more races and we might have to adjust that."
