Newey PICTURED in red during celebrations with agent amid Ferrari speculation

Red Bull technical chief Adrian Newey has been pictured celebrating in red with his agent and former Formula 1 team boss Eddie Jordan.

The pictures emerge as speculation continues over Newey's future, with Ferrari strongly linked.

Since his Red Bull departure was announced earlier this year, with a confirmed exit date of 2025, teams up and down the F1 paddock have been scrambling to try and convince Newey they are worthy of his signature.

Ferrari are perhaps the team that have been linked most strongly with Newey, with reports at one stage even suggesting that he had signed an eye-watering $105 million deal with the Italian outfit.

Ferrari face competition, however, with the likes of Aston Martin and McLaren also contenders for his signature if reports are to be believed.

Adrian Newey will leave Red Bull in early 2025

Rumours have suggested Adrian Newey could link up with Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari

Adrian Newey dazzles in red

Newey and his wife Amanda have often played into the speculation regarding the 65-year-old's future. Newey's wife posted a cryptic post on social media last month making light of the ongoing rumours.

Now, Amanda Newey has shared an image on her Instagram story of Newey pictured alongside his agent - former F1 team boss Eddie Jordan - at their anniversary celebrations.

Interestingly, Newey was dressed in a shade of red, donning a blazer and trousers in a color that he could potentially be wearing a lot next season.

It remains to be seen just when Newey will announce his next career steps and indeed which, if any, F1 team he is set to join.

The iconic designer has, however, revealed that he is hoping to have decided by autumn or winter.

