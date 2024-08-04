NASCAR drive revealed for F1 legend in STUNNING return

Motorsport legend Juan Pablo Montoya is set to make a stunning track return when NASCAR heads to Watkins Glen in September.

Previously, Montoya had competed in 255 Cup Series races, with his last NASCAR outing coming in 2014 in the Brickyard 400 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Between 2001 and 2006, Montoya competed in F1 with teams such as Williams and McLaren, achieving seven grands prix victories and 30 podium finishes.

Of course, the Colombian racing star has also competed in IndyCar, too, taking five wins - including two Indy 500 victories - and 13 podiums in the series.

Elsewhere, Montoya has won champions in CART and IMSA.

Juan Pablo Montoya formerly raced in the NASCAR Cup Series

Juan Pablo Montoya set for NASCAR return

Now, it has been confirmed that Montoya is set to return to NASCAR next month when he races the No 50 car for 23XI Racing at Watkins Glen International.

23XI is the team owned by NBA legend Michael Jordan and NASCAR star Denny Hamlin and will run for the third time this season in next month's Go Bowling at The Glen.

"I'm looking forward to getting back in a Cup car and racing at Watkins Glen - a track I really enjoy and had the chance to experience earlier in my career," explained Montoya.

"The Mobil 1 brand was one of my first sponsors when I started racing, so to represent the brand again as they celebrate this milestone will be so special.

"I'm also excited to work with 23XI and experience what the team is building."

