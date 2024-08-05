Newey includes world record GREAT in his favourite cars of all time
Newey includes world record GREAT in his favourite cars of all time
Adrian Newey has excluded Ferrari after recently disclosing his F1 car choices amid speculation over his future.
Since announcing his departure from Red Bull, the technical chief’s next venture in F1 has been widely debated.
Ferrari initially emerged as the favourites to acquire his expertise, after reports suggested that he had already signed a deal with the Scuderia.
However, these reports have since been rubbished by Newey’s camp, offering little insight into his F1 future.
Where will Adrian Newey end up in F1?
Aston Martin have also joined the race to try and tempt Newey to their team, with the Silverstone-based outfit taking him on a private tour around their factory.
The 65-year-old has previously worked with Aston Martin on their hypercar project, where he developed the Valkyrie during Red Bull’s partnership with the team.
Whilst Newey has designed championship winning cars, he also has an appreciation for motorsport engineering history, revealing his top picks in a recent interview with F1.com.
The Lotus name featured in his choices, with Newey being the proud owner of the Lotus 49B which he drove around the streets of Monte Carlo at the Monaco Historique earlier this year.
Amongst his deliberations one historic motorsport name was excluded, with Ferrari failing to enter the discussions of the former Red Bull chief.
“It’s such a difficult one, isn’t it? It’s very subjective, of course,” Newey said.
“I would say the Lotus 49, because that was a big influence when I was little, and sort of shaped my determination to try to take this career path.”
“The Bluebird [CN7], I think that land speed record car of the mid-60s was absolutely astounding,” he comments.
“It’s more advanced than many F1… all F1 cars in many ways, and the first car actually to properly understand ground effect, venturis and tune it.”
