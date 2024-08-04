NASCAR Cup Series could go OVERSEAS as major city expresses race interest

NASCAR could be set to expand its Cup Series overseas after a major city in South America expressed interest in hosting a race.

Traditionally, Cup Series races have only been run in the United States, with only non-points exhibitions held elsewhere, such as in Japan and Australia in the 1990s.

READ MORE: NASCAR champion issues destiny verdict as IndyCar return teased

However, NASCAR Vice President Chad Seigler expressed the series' interest in going global earlier this year.

"For years we said we want to go outside the U.S. and race, and you’ve seen us move from the messaging of it’s not a matter of if, but a matter of when," Seigler told Autosport.

"I would tell you that we’re leaning even closer now to, ‘Yes, we are going.’

"I feel confident we’re going to be there sooner than later.”

READ MORE: Reason for NASCAR driver being REMOVED from seat revealed

NASCAR Cup Series reigning champion Ryan Blaney

Sao Paulo expresses NASCAR interest

Following those comments earlier in 2024, now, a major South American city has expressed interest in hosting a race - Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Of course, there are already NASCAR Brazil events. Still, key figures in Sao Paulo are interested in hosting the Cup Series, with a meeting reportedly held between senior city officials and Tom Dannemiller - NASCAR's Brazilian representative - on Thursday.

"We are always looking for the best attractions for Sao Paulo that can bring in tourists, as well as attract investment and generate jobs," Governor Freitas explained.

"We have a racetrack that is a reference for the sport and we have everything we need to put on a great event."

All of this comes after NASCAR's Cup Series paused for the Olympic break.

Cup Series action is set to resume in Richmond, Virginia on August 11th in the Cook Out 400.

READ MORE: How the NASCAR Cup Series playoff picture looks heading into the Olympic break

Related