F1 stars hold discussion regarding competing at the Olympics

Some of the biggest names in Formula 1 have been quizzed on whether or not motorsport should feature at the Olympic Games in the future.

The 2024 edition of the games is currently taking place in Paris, with athletes from across the globe competing at the pinnacle of their respective sports.

Of course, in Formula 1, the summer break is now upon us, and with that said, it is perhaps inevitable during a period of no on-track action that the idea of bringing motor racing to the Olympics has taken a major focus.

Ahead of the Hungarian Grand Prix in July, the likes of Fernando Alonso, Oscar Piastri, Alex Albon, Pierre Gasly and Nico Hulkenberg discussed together the prospect of the idea becoming reality.

Fernando Alonso

"I think we represent our countries in a way every two weeks. This is not an Olympic sport yet, but ideally it will be nice to have it in the future for sportsmen and racing drivers to have the possibility, but I think it's quite unlikely because we have the machine with us.

"Even if you try to organize a go-kart race with exactly the same go-karts, it will never be exactly the same, probably. So, yeah, it is a very unique sport."

Oscar Piastri has discussed the prospect of competing at the Olympics

Oscar Piastri

"I mean, more or less the same as what Fernando said. I think with motorsport being so unique in terms of the car and the equipment and the team around you providing such a critical element, it's very, very difficult to even that out 100 percent, on any playing field.

"And I mean, I think a good thing about our sport is, yes, of course, we take a lot of pride in representing our countries, but I think we take a lot of pride in that in most cases, the best of the best, regardless of your nationality or your background can make it to the top. So yeah, I mean, I think it's a cool idea in theory, but I don't know how you'd do it in practice."

Alex Albon was also open to discussions over the event

Alex Albon

"Yeah, I'd say the same. I wouldn't mind it. I don't think we would be the ones to be karting, though. I think there’s much quicker, much younger kids that would take it. Maybe Fernando not. I think he's still karting quite a bit, but I don't think I should be the Thai karter. I think there's quicker ones out there.

"But I love the concept of it. As these guys have said, it doesn't really lend itself towards an Olympic sport. But maybe just like Mazda MX-5s and everyone driving around. That would be a lot of fun. But that would just, I think it would be too fun."

Pierre Gasly claims it could inspire a new generation of F1 stars

Pierre Gasly

"Yeah, same comments to the guys. I just remember, like, Bercy, you see this footage from when the guys raced and that's pretty cool. I remember as a kid, I really enjoyed watching and finding it very inspiring to see Lewis… I remember all the big names at the time.

"I was a kid, and I found it very cool. So probably doesn't work in an Olympic type of format, but maybe a one-off race. Not even every year, but once in a while could be a fun event to organise. Yeah, that's probably it.

Nico Hulkenberg though admits the idea is tricky to complete

Nico Hulkenberg

"Yeah, I think it's pretty hard to implement motorsport and racing into the Olympic system, because also, obviously, it needs a lot of space. I mean, with karting, less. But if you talk real cars, tricky. I haven't thought of it much. Maybe yes, maybe no."

