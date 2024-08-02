Andretti chief opens up on NASCAR entry plans
Andretti Autosport COO JF Thormann has reiterated the organization's intentions to enter a team in the NASCAR Cup Series, alongside their long-standing commitment to Formula 1.
The company already have entires running in IndyCar, Formula E and the Australian Supercars Series, but are looking to expand their operations.
Andretti Global hit a roadblock when Formula One Management rejected their bid to join the international open-wheel series in January, and there's not currently any clear timeline for a potential NASCAR entry.
Despite the F1 rejection, the company has continued to develop their package for that series, opening a factory at Silverstone in April.
Thormann: We have to close the loop
In a video posted on YouTube, Thormann said: “We’re the only ones that compete in the amount of series that we do. And then the ambition that [Michael Andretti] still has – we still have to close the loop obviously with Formula 1, that’s well-documented – and hopefully NASCAR.
"Then we’re going to have a race virtually every weekend and it’ll keep our name out there and keep us busy.”
Thormann added that he considers part of his role in the organization to continue the legacy of the Andretti family, saying: “A lot of times when I travel if I have the branding on, the amount of people that will actually ask and say ‘do you work for the Andretti race team, is it Mario, is it Michael?’ You realize the power of the name and how recognized it is.
“It represents that hard work, Mario’s story of coming over with just their shirt on their backs. It’s just pride to wear that.”
