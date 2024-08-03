Candid Schumacher opens up on family relationship
Candid Schumacher opens up on family relationship
Ralf Schumacher has spoken candidly about his relationship with his older brother, Michael Schumacher, offering a glimpse into their bond and his personal life.
Ralf Schumacher, 49, has shared rare insights into his relationship with his brother, seven-time Formula 1 champion Michael Schumacher, during an interview with Peter Hardenacke on Sky Germany.
The conversation revealed the depth of their bond, which has remained strong despite the seven-year age difference and Michael's tragic skiing accident over a decade ago.
"We always had a close relationship," Ralf said.
He described Michael as not just a brother but also a mechanic, mentor, and sometimes coach during the early days of his racing career in karting.
"He was instrumental in my development and success in motorsport," Ralf added.
Michael Schumacher's Condition
Michael Schumacher's condition remains a closely guarded secret since his devastating skiing accident in the French Alps.
Few people, including Ralf, are aware of his true state. The family's privacy has been maintained rigorously, with Ralf emphasising their enduring closeness and mutual support.
Personal revelations
The German former driver also recently came out as gay and publicly acknowledged his relationship with his partner Étienne.
Despite this openness, he expressed a desire to return to a more private life moving forward.
"I don’t plan to share as much about my personal life in the future," Ralf concluded.
