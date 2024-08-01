close global

NASCAR ROTY candidate reveals when legend YELLED at him

NASCAR Rookie of the Year candidate Josh Berry has revealed why he was once yelled out by his crew chief Rodney Childers.

The pair have formed a formidable duo in Berry's debut season, with the 33-year-old 22nd in the standings.

READ MORE: How the NASCAR Cup Series playoff picture looks heading into the Olympic break

He has picked up two podiums over the year, and will be looking to build on that before his team, Stewart-Haas Racing, shuts down at the end of 2024.

Despite the on-track successes, it has not all been an easy ride for the driver, as he shared recently.

Josh Berry and his crew chief had one serious spat

Berry 'deserved' to be yelled at

Childers is a veteran in the mechanic and crew chief field, having won the 2014 NASCAR Sprint Cup Series with Kevin Harvick.

When Harvick vacated the No 4 car, Berry took over, and has formed a good relationship with Childers.

There has been, though, one time where tempers really flared up.

“It was at Chicago," explained Berry. "Chicago was a difficult day and we had a little bit of miscommunication on whether – he was asking me if I wanted to pit, I said I thought we needed to...

READ MORE: Danica Patrick claims 'no liberals or Democrats in NASCAR'

"I smarted off to him and he chewed my ass but I deserved it,” Berry concluded.

Berry took the flag 36th at the Chicago Street Course, his joint-worst result of the season.

With four rounds left before the play-offs, the American will be hoping to better that finish at each event as he looks for a strong season-end to take into his move to Wood Brothers Racing for 2025.

READ MORE: Reason for NASCAR driver being REMOVED from seat revealed

