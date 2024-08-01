NASCAR ROTY candidate reveals when legend YELLED at him
NASCAR ROTY candidate reveals when legend YELLED at him
NASCAR Rookie of the Year candidate Josh Berry has revealed why he was once yelled out by his crew chief Rodney Childers.
The pair have formed a formidable duo in Berry's debut season, with the 33-year-old 22nd in the standings.
READ MORE: How the NASCAR Cup Series playoff picture looks heading into the Olympic break
He has picked up two podiums over the year, and will be looking to build on that before his team, Stewart-Haas Racing, shuts down at the end of 2024.
Despite the on-track successes, it has not all been an easy ride for the driver, as he shared recently.
Berry 'deserved' to be yelled at
Childers is a veteran in the mechanic and crew chief field, having won the 2014 NASCAR Sprint Cup Series with Kevin Harvick.
When Harvick vacated the No 4 car, Berry took over, and has formed a good relationship with Childers.
There has been, though, one time where tempers really flared up.
“It was at Chicago," explained Berry. "Chicago was a difficult day and we had a little bit of miscommunication on whether – he was asking me if I wanted to pit, I said I thought we needed to...
READ MORE: Danica Patrick claims 'no liberals or Democrats in NASCAR'
"I smarted off to him and he chewed my ass but I deserved it,” Berry concluded.
Berry took the flag 36th at the Chicago Street Course, his joint-worst result of the season.
With four rounds left before the play-offs, the American will be hoping to better that finish at each event as he looks for a strong season-end to take into his move to Wood Brothers Racing for 2025.
READ MORE: Reason for NASCAR driver being REMOVED from seat revealed
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Ferrari F1 boss HITS BACK at critics over Hamilton decision
- 31 minutes ago
NASCAR ROTY candidate reveals when legend YELLED at him
- 2 uur geleden
British IndyCar prospect SLAMS F1 in major praise of US racing
- Today 18:00
Who is Oliver Oakes? Everything you need to know about Alpine F1's new team principal
- Today 16:00
FRUSTRATED F1 champion speaks out on 2024 struggles
- Today 15:00
Insane anatomical quirk will see F1 team field unique driver line-up
- Today 05:00
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
- GP NETHERLANDS 23 - 25 Aug
- GP ITALY 30 Aug - 1 Sep
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep