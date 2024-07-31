NEW F1 team principal announced in summer break switch

Bruno Famin's replacement in the team principal role at Alpine has been announced.

Following confirmation that the Frenchman would step back from his leading role at the F1 team at the end of August, his successor's identity has been made public.

After confirmation arose that Famin would step down at the end of August, the team have wasted no time in appointing their new figurehead.

Oliver Oakes, 36, will become the second youngest team principal in F1 history when the Briton takes charge of the team at the conclusion of the summer break.

Bruno Famin only lasted a year as Alpine team principal

Who is Oliver Oakes?

Oakes founded Hitech Grand Prix in 2015, a British team that has achieved success in numerous single-seater competitions, raising his profile across the world of motorsports.

Prior to then, the former racing driver was also a world karting champion in 2005.

"BWT Alpine F1 Team is pleased to announce Oliver Oakes as its new Team Principal. Oli will start after the summer break and will report to Renault Group CEO Luca de Meo," a team statement read.

“It is a pleasure to welcome Oli to the team and for him to become one of the youngest team principals that this sport has ever seen," de Meo added.

"This team is being built for future success and this is highlighted by Oli’s appointment in a senior role. We look forward to harnessing his enthusiasm, energy and passion for racing and realising that mindset across the entire team.”

Pierre Gasly will be the lead Alpine driver from 2025

It is a huge step up for the Brit and Oakes could not hide his excitement at being tasked with taking charge of Alpine.

“I am extremely grateful to Luca de Meo and Flavio Briatore for this opportunity to lead BWT Alpine F1 Team back to competitiveness," Oakes said.

"The team has talented people and excellent resources at its core, and I am confident that we can accomplish a great deal together during the remainder of this season and the longer term.

"I look forward to getting started after the summer break,” he added.

