Marko adamant on Red Bull SWITCH despite Horner keeping faith in star
Red Bull's decision to retain Sergio Perez at the senior team appears to have done little to placate internal tensions at the Milton Keynes team.
In recent weeks rumors that the Mexican would lose his drive were rife, and Daniel Ricciardo's future appeared to be at either end of the spectrum, with a Red Bull seat or enforced retirement appearing to be his polarizing potential outcomes.
In a somewhat unexpected turn, team principal Christian Horner has confirmed that Red Bull and Visa Cash App RB will keep their current pairings until the end of the season.
Over the last few weeks, speculation had mounted that Perez could be axed by Red Bull and potentially replaced by Ricciardo, freeing up junior driver Liam Lawson to claim a permanent spot on the grid with RB.
Although Ricciardo will continue to race for the junior team through to the end of the season when his current deal expires, his future beyond is yet to be determined, though Horner is reportedly a major backer of the Australian.
Will Red Bull change their line-ups in 2025?
Though Horner has assured his drivers their current places are safe, the internal power struggle at Red Bull took another turn recently, with motorsport advisor Helmut Marko adamant that this would not be a long-term solution.
Speaking to F1-insider, Marko hinted at future changes: "For 2025, the cards will be reshuffled."
Continuing to discuss the young talent Red Bull have lined up, he added: "It's like a swarm of bees here".
Marko has been a vocal critic of Ricciardo's position within the junior team, citing the Australian's age as a misalignment with the team's philosophy of nurturing young talent.
"The shareholders have made it clear that it is a junior team and we have to act accordingly," said the Austrian to Kleine Zeitung in June.
"The goal was that [Ricciardo] would be considered for Red Bull Racing with exceptional performances. That seat now belongs to Sergio Perez, so that plan is no longer valid. We will have to put a young driver in there soon. That would be Liam Lawson."
However, Ricciardo has strong backing from Horner, who continues to support his long-time colleague and friend.
With Perez contracted for next season but continuing to struggle, Ricciardo out of a deal at the end of 2024, and Lawson waiting in the wings, it remains to be seen what decision Red Bull take with their drivers for 2025.
